A Bowling Green man who has been indicted for assaulting and injuring two police officers will be evaluated for competency.
Public defender Sara Roller asked for the competency evaluation and a not guilty for reason of insanity evaluation for her client, Andrew Hildebrand.
Hildebrand, 40, appeared via video Tuesday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger. He was arrested April 30 and remains in the Wood County Jail.
He was arraigned Tuesday after being indicted May 19 for felonious assault, a first-degree felony, for knowingly causing serious physical harm to a police officer; assault, a fourth-degree felony, for causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a police officer; and resisting arrest, a first-degree misdemeanor.
On behalf of her client, Roller pleaded not guilty to the charges.
According to the Bowling Green Police Division report, at 8:40 a.m. on April 30, dispatch advised a man who has previously been charged with criminal trespass was sitting in his home in the 300 block of Parkview Avenue.
Bowling Green Municipal Court had turned that charge into a warrant for the arrest of Hildebrand.
While speaking in-house at the police department about the charges, it was decided Hildebrand would be served with the charges and given a court date.
Hildebrand then called dispatch and said he found a note left by BGPD on his door and that he would not talk to police and everything should go through his lawyer.
Police went to the residence to serve the paperwork. Hildebrand, through the door, said that he would not talk..
An officer left a copy of the citation on the door with instructions to contact a lawyer and the court. The officer then returned to the station and called Hildebrand about the citation.
BGPD then received two calls from the 300 block of Parkview, and both women said Hildebrand was at the complainant’s door, pounding on it. Meanwhile, Hildebrand called dispatch, asking for a supervisor.
Four police officers responded and decided to arrest Hildebrand for criminal trespass. Hildebrand ran, according to the report.
In the ensuing arrest, an officer was reportedly hit on the upper left side of his body armor.
A second officer joined in the struggle and a push sent the three men to the ground. A third officer used his body to hold Hildebrand down.
It was determined that the second officer had a dislocated shoulder and needed surgery. The first officer also reported injuries.
Roller said her client cannot move back to his trailer because an eviction may be pending but hopes to use a tax refund to find new housing.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Christopher Anderson asked that a cash bond continued.
Reger kept bond at $30,000, no 10% allowed.
Hildebrand’s next court appearance is July 27.