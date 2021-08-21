Evacuation of Afghan people has become a priority in the life of Brad Lowe, a medic who did military contract service in Afghanistan that now lives in Bowling Green.
“They all fear for their lives, and that they will be killed,” Lowe said.
When the Taliban showed up at the father’s house of an Afghan interpreter who worked with Lowe, the American military pullout became personal, for all three men.
The interpreter already had a Special Immigrant Visa for Afghanistan and he was at a neighbor’s house, hiding from the Taliban who were searching door-to-door for anyone in Farah. It was one of the last cities to fall before the Taliban marched on to Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan.
Lowe told his friend to get out, and take his father with him to the airport in Kabul. It is the last location held by the U.S. government.
They were communicating through Facebook Messenger, in real time.
The trip is estimated to take 15 hours by public bus, not including security stops by the Taliban. It has been taking about three days.
“The other dangers that they are facing daily, whether they are holed up in their homes, hotels or whatever shelter they can find, is that the Taliban is going door-to-door looking for people. I know that a couple of them, when the Taliban have knocked on their doors, sit quietly in their rooms until they have gone away,” Lowe said. “I don’t have any direct stories from my people that the Taliban have taken anybody, but they all tell me that they are afraid if they are caught or taken their heads will be cut off and they will die.”
Lowe had worked for a security contractor in Afghanistan until 2015. During that time he worked with many local individuals who provided help to American contractors, soldiers and U.S. government employees.
Late last week he started receiving urgent contacts from former Afghan associates. Various cities had been falling and being taken over as the Taliban attacked one place after another.
So far, he said the video footage he has seen is “pretty accurate.”
“Mostly what you are seeing now is beatings, and they are common. You can see that around the airport. They are whipping people,” Lowe said. “The gunfire you hear, I have a friend who is afraid to go out but he recorded a video, is the Taliban around the airport, crowd controlling. They just empty magazines into the air, to clear back the people.”
Lowe and a couple of local friends have been working for more than a week, with only several hours of sleep per night. Lowe said he is trying to work on getting as many as 2,000 people out of the country.
When families flee, he recommends that each member take only one bag, with necessary, plus documents, money, food and water.
U.S. Rep. Bob Latta, R-Bowling Green, has members of his office working with Lowe, who is impressed with what the local office and Washington office liaison has done. Other congressional offices he contacted seemed to have “canned” responses, that were not as helpful.
“We have been doing everything that we can to make sure we are helping get people out who shouldn’t be there,” Rebecca Card, communications director for Latta’s office. “We’re still identifying next steps here.”
Latta’s local office is also headed by David Wirt, a retired Navy veteran with 30 years experience, a good portion doing embassy work. Lowe mentioned how that experience has helped create the few successes they have already had.
“What I am telling them to do is to leave their place of hiding, make it through the streets where the Taliban are patrolling, get to the airport, where there are thousands of people and they have to pass a Taliban checkpoint first. Generally the Taliban are turning them away,” Lowe said. “Once they get to the airport, if they have the proper paperwork and they get turned away, go from gate to gate to gate. The one had a permanent visa, he should have left long ago.”
Latta said that in an effort to ensure no one is left behind, congressional offices are now delivering critical information and forwarding information from their constituents on visa applicants to the State Department for evacuation.
“If any residents of Ohio’s Fifth Congressional District have information on U.S. citizens or Afghan allies who are awaiting evacuation from Afghanistan, please do not hesitate to reach out to my office,” he said. “A special thank you goes to the members of our armed services and our veterans, who have served admirably and made immense sacrifices in Afghanistan. We are forever in debt for their service to our nation.”