Bowling Green City Council is interested in revising a portion of the city’s master plan dealing with economic development.
On Tuesday, council’s Finance Committee heard from Kati Thompson, director of Bowling Green Economic Development, who discussed a potential new draft of that section.
The current, 14-page economic development section of the master plan was drafted in 1987, and had what committee chair Greg Robinette termed a “minor update” in the 1990s. Council listed an update to that section as one of their goals for 2022.
Thompson told the committee she had been made aware of council’s discussion about updating the section, and she offered to write a draft. She said her draft could be used to replace the outdated section if council wishes, or at least serve as thoughts to consider.
“You’ll notice this is one page, compared to the current document,” Thompson said, saying the shorter section is an acknowledgement that the world changes very rapidly, “so in my mind it seems that a plan should consist of more of the high-level, overarching goals as opposed to some of the small action items,” and allow actionable steps to be changed from year to year.
Thompson highlighted a portion early in the document, which reads “As a key driver of income tax revenue and capital investment, the City of Bowling Green seeks a comprehensive yet nimble approach to economic development. This is achieved through a public-private partnership with Bowling Green Economic Development which serves as the city’s conduit for industry attraction, retention, and expansion efforts.”
The document lists four economic development goals for the city to work towards, including: “sustained economic growth,” “infrastructure and utility development,” “encourage innovation and entrepreneurship,” and “improve quality of life.”
Thompson said the timing for council’s interest in revising the master plan’s economic development section has been good, since Bowling Green Economic Development itself engaged in a strategic planning process in 2021.
“So there was broad participation in that, and that’s how we arrived at these goals,” she said.
The draft also lists nine “key economic development efforts,” including: meeting annually with industry leaders to assess successes, challenges, and opportunities for solutions; analyzing key industry sectors (professional services, manufacturing, trades, etc.) to recruit based on community assets and goals; supporting work force development initiatives; preparing land for future development, using the future land use plan as a starting point and the zoning code as a resource; using federal, state, and local tools to aid and/or incentivize development; collaborating with utility partners for effective development; fostering innovation and entrepreneurship; promoting the city and its assets; and supporting placemaking initiatives.
She said that the list was designed so that the activities are broad enough to work on what needs to be done, but not so narrow that they’ll be outdated in a year.
Thompson defined “placemaking” to mean community development efforts that develop a sense of place and quality of life.
“It seems like the primary purpose of this is to be flexible,” said committee member Mark Hollenbaugh, “not necessarily to provide answers, but to provide a framework of where we want to go.”
“I, for one, like the fact that this is a one-page document,” said Robinette, “something that can be reviewed annually” or periodically.
The committee voted to move the document on for council to look at. However, during the following council meeting, Municipal Administrator Lori Tretter noted that typically such issues are first sent to the Planning Commission, which would then make a recommendation to council. She said the matter could be considered at the commission’s February meeting.
“Clearly we want to follow the right process,” Robinette said. “It’ll get to council in the appropriate timeline.”
During the council meeting, Mayor Mike Aspacher praised Thompson and encouraged the city to consider the draft as a foundation for the updated economic development process.
“I’m glad that this is a strategic goal for city council,” he said. “It certainly is a high-level strategic goal of mine and my administration.”
In other business, council:
• Heard from Joe Steinmetz of Tiffin, who said he was interested in bringing a peddle bike – also called a quadricycle – business to the city. He said the vehicles accommodate 14 riders and one driver in a ride of approximately two hours, making stops at businesses and eateries. He said he is currently involved in the operation of one such business in Tiffin. He noted that the state of Ohio has made laws that regulate the vehicles. Hollenbaugh suggested that Steinmetz contact Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Mary Hinkelman. Further, Tretter said she would take a look at the relevant state laws and provide information to council.
• Heard from Public Services Director Joe Fawcett that by council’s first meeting in February, construction fencing potentially would be up for the new city administration building project.
• Heard from Public Works Director Brian Craft that the city currently has 3,500 tons of road salt on hand and thousands more on contract with the Ohio Department of Transportation in case of inclement weather.
• Heard a reminder from Tretter regarding snow emergencies in the city. She noted that certain streets in the community are designated “snow streets” and when a snow emergency is declared, any vehicle parked on a snow street has two hours to be moved.
• Heard that a joint meeting of the Planning, Zoning and Economic Development Committee of council and the Planning Commission will be held Feb. 16 at 6:30 p.m. to hear about the next phase of the city’s zoning code update.