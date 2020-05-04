The City of Bowling Green is bracing for expected negative financial effects related to the coronavirus pandemic, and council took a step on Monday to make their voices heard by state and federal governments.
Council unanimously passed a resolution asking that future coronavirus aid be more equally distributed to local governments.
“I think that this is important,” said Councilman Greg Robinette, who requested that the resolution be prepared. “We need to send a message to our elected officials that the first go at (aid) didn’t work well for us and if there’s going to be future relief funding, then communities like ours really need an opportunity to deal with it directly as opposed to waiting for the state to act.”
Mayor Mike Aspacher said the city is working to get a better picture of what the economic impact will look like for Bowling Green. He said they have already seen a significant impact on income tax revenues and are aware of the negative effects to Bowling Green State University.
He said the city is working hard to develop a plan.
Municipal Administrator Lori Tretter said the city has started taking some action, including instituting a hiring freeze and expense reductions, eliminating travel and training, and scrutinizing expenditures even more closely.
She said departments heads have also been asked to look at potential cuts of 5-10% in their budget. However, she said there are currently no changes in services, and the administration will analyze the proposed cuts once they are submitted.
The resolution noted that “assistance proposed by federal and state legislators to date … do not permit the direct payment to local governments of communities having a population less than 500,000,” a threshold that neither Bowling Green, or Wood County, meets.
However, “communities of every size in the State of Ohio will suffer the same effects of a financial crisis in a relative sense,” the resolution stated. Further, the city “has been advised by the State of Ohio to expect a reduction of 20% to 40% in income tax funds collected as a result of the effect of the economic slowdown.”
The resolution, regarding future relief fund legislation, encouraged both federal and state governments to allow for distribute aid on a per person basis based upon the most recent census, so that all local governments named receive funds commensurate with their population size.
The resolution stated that the city relies on the collection of its income tax to provide nearly 60% of the funds necessary to provide for firefighters, police officers and essential services to our citizens.
Additionally, it stated the city is the operator of all of the community’s municipal water, sewer and electric utilities, and the services continue to be provided “in spite of the shutdown of industrial users and (BGSU), the reduction in consumption, and the fact that many of our residents are unable to pay their bills at this time due to layoffs or furloughs, although associated expenses in providing said utilities remain generally constant.”