BG leaders discuss zoning district

There will be a joint meeting of the Bowling Green Planning Commission and council on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The meeting will be held at the Simpson Building Meeting Room, 1291 Conneaut Ave.
Posted: Friday, February 7, 2020 1:44 pm
Posted in News, Local News on Friday, February 7, 2020 1:44 pm.
