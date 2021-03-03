To help reduce the amount of food waste being sent to landfills, the City of Bowling Green is launching a six-month pilot residential food waste drop-off. The drop-off will be available to Bowling Green residents beginning March 26.
The city is working with GoZero to place 64-gallon containers behind the public works garage, near the public yard waste drop-off, on Tarragon Drive. The area will be clearly marked with signs identifying where to drop off residential food waste and brochures will be available listing the accepted materials and program guidelines.
Food waste cannot be left in the yard waste collection area and yard waste cannot be left in the food waste area. All food waste collected will be taken to a certified facility to be composted. Those using this service are encouraged to review the list of accepted items below to minimize the amount of contamination. Site usage, tonnage collected, contamination issues and cost will be monitored during the six-month trial period and a recommendation will be made in August for the future of this site.
Accepted:
· Fats and sugars
· Raw/cooked meat, bones and dairy
· Beans and eggs
· Baked goods and pasta
· Fruits and vegetables
· Paper towels and napkins (unlined paper items)
· Greasy pizza boxes
Not Accepted:
· Plastic bags
· Traditional plastics
· Stone, glass and metal
· Pet waste
· Electronics
· Styrofoam
· Healthcare products
Do not package waste in plastic bags. Residents are encouraged to use a lidded bucket to transport household food waste. Residents may use any bucket or container.
To help launch the program, 5-gallon buckets with lids will be distributed to the first 350 residents who request one. The buckets will contain educational materials and a label displaying the list of acceptable food waste.
In return, these residents will be asked periodically for feedback. To request a bucket and/or a label, call 419-354-6222 or email sustainability@bgohio.org.
The pilot food waste drop-off has been designed to accept residential quantities of food waste only and is only open to Bowling Green residents. Businesses interested in collecting and composting food waste should contact GoZero directly to discuss options.
The Environmental Protection Agency estimates that in 2018 alone, more than 63 million tons of food were wasted, and about 40% of that came from households. This estimate represents the single largest material in our everyday trash being sent to landfills and combustion facilities in the United States.
Residents should also consider composting at their home, according to the city’s press release. This can be done by purchasing an outdoor compost bin or an indoor vermicompost unit, or by selecting another appropriate method suitable to their living arrangement. Composting in place is more sustainable than a drop off or curbside program because it minimizeas the need for transport.
More information can be found at https://www.bgohio.org/departments/public-works-department/public-works-division/refuse-recycling/pilot-food-waste-drop-off-program/ or savethefood.com/.