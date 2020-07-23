The recent mask mandate is being adhered to in Bowling Green, according to council members.
Two council members at the meeting praised effects so far of the city’s face-covering ordinance, which was introduced and unanimously passed during a special meeting of council on July 14. Monday’s meeting was held prior to the statewide mask mandate which was announced by Gov. Mike DeWine on Wednesday.
Councilman Neocles Leontis commended the city administration for the rollout of the ordinance, noting “a lot of us on city council have been monitoring it” and have been pleased to see the results.
“The compliance in the stores has been phenomenal from everything I’ve heard and our own personal experience,” Leontis said.
“This is going to play a big role in slowing down the pandemic,” he said, “and of course there’s other things that need to be done to bring it to a conclusion.”
“I think the mask wearing in town has just been phenomenal,” said Councilman John Zanfardino.
“I have been very observant of mask wearing since it became a concept,” he said. “Right now it’s pretty universal in my experience.”
He estimated that previously, only 50-75% of people shopping in the grocery stores in the city were wearing masks.
Council further discussed the possibility of revisiting the stalled efforts surrounding rental registration, licensing and inspection legislation.
Council’s Community Improvement Committee finished their work on the issue in early April, and settled on a series of recommendations to submit to council. Council had been set to hold a committee-of-the-while meeting in May to further address the issue, but the coronavirus pandemic put a halt to that and further work on the matter until further notice.
On Monday, Zanfardino broached the idea of starting to meet on the rental housing issue again.
Council President Mark Hollenbaugh said he had initially scheduled a meeting on the topic in August “until things COVIDly-speaking started taking a turn in the wrong direction, so I asked (Clerk of Council Kay Scherreik) to take that off the calendar for August.
“Yes, I understand we need to return to that,” and as soon as possible, Hollenbaugh continued, but a larger number of people would likely have to be able to attend in council chamber.
“The only certainty I can give you is uncertainty,” said Hollenbaugh. “But I do understand this is a topic we have to get back to,” and the only issue preventing it is “the complexity of small rooms and large public interest.”
Leontis suggested that perhaps meetings permitting virtual attendance might solve the issue, pointing to previous committee meetings that allowed for it.
“I don’t see technically a reason why we can’t do that,” he said. “That would get around the issue of having enough room around the council chambers” to maintain social distancing.
In other business, Mayor Mike Aspacher, prior to the council meeting, acknowledged that he had canceled a training by the Force Science Institute for the Bowling Green Police Division which had originally been planned for te fall.
“COVID was the primary consideration,” Aspacher said. Asked why he had made the decision to cancel the training and not Police Chief Tony Hetrick, he said “I made the decision because the issue of the training had become a barrier to constructive conversation in the community.”
He said the fact he had made the decision should not be viewed as reflecting a lack of competence in the police or fire divisions.
The training was originally scheduled for September. Aspacher said whether or not the training will be rescheduled has yet to be determined. During Monday’s meeting, two emailed communications with council that were summarized said they were in favor of the cancellation of the training. Fields also thanked the city for the cancellation, and Durham said that trainings by the organization engage in a mentality that typically targets black people.
Also at the meeting, council approved the appointment of John Wade to the historical preservation commission, and Trevor Jesse to the board of public utilities.
Monday’s council meeting marked the first since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in which the majority of council members were not physically present for the meeting. Members Bill Herald, Leontis, Rachel Phipps and Sandy Rowland attended the meeting virtually.