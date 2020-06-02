The City of Bowling Green currently administers seven housing programs. The Direct Homeownership Assistance, Rental Rehabilitation, Mobile Home Repair, and Elderly Home Repair programs are funded through Community Development Block Grant Entitlement dollars.
The Owner-Occupied Rehabilitation, the Down Payment Assistance and the Down Payment Assistance with Rehabilitation programs are funded through the City’s Housing Revolving Loan Fund. Typical housing repair grants include roof replacements, siding, windows, furnaces, water heaters, air conditioners, accessibility upgrades, weatherization and electrical/plumbing repairs.
These programs assist low and moderate-income households within the city limits of Bowling Green.
The current annual gross income limit for a household of one is $38,600 and a household of three is $49,600 (Income limits are subject to change). Terms and conditions depend on the program of choice, with many programs provided in the form of a grant.
For more information contact the housing specialist at 419-354-6221 or msnow@bgohio.org.