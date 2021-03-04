Applications are being accepted for the City of Bowling Green Housing Programs.
The City of Bowling Green currently administers seven housing programs. Direct Homeownership Assistance, Rental Rehabilitation, Mobile Home Repair, Home Repair, and Elderly Home Repair programs are funded through Community Development Block Grant Entitlement dollars. The Owner-Occupied Rehabilitation and the Down Payment Assistance are funded through the City’s Housing Revolving Loan Fund.
These programs assist low and moderate-income households within the city limits of Bowling Green. The current annual gross income limit for a household of one is $40,250 and a household of three is $51,750 (Limits increase based on the number of individuals in the household).
Typical housing repair grants include roof replacements, siding, windows, furnaces, water heaters, air conditioners, accessibility upgrades, weatherization, and electrical/plumbing repairs.
Terms and conditions depend on the program of choice, with many programs provided in the form of a grant. For more information please contact the housing specialist at 419-354-6221 or msnow@bgohio.org.