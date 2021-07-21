After a flurry of amendments, Bowling Green Council on Monday passed a resolution calling for the city to create a sustainability and climate plan.
A major source of debate was whether the resolution, which does not carry the force of law, should include the goal that the city reach net zero greenhouse emissions by 2040.
The resolution recommends that a committee, made up of community members and city staff, create a sustainability plan to reach net zero emissions from electricity production and city operations.
As twice amended during council’s June 21 meeting, it further recommends that a finalized plan be delivered by June 2023, and that it be approved by the mayor, council and the board of public utilities. Those amendments, offered by Councilwoman Rachel Phipps, were based on suggestions made by Mayor Mike Aspacher.
During Monday’s meeting, Phipps offered two further amendments to wording – including one adding a sentence to define the meaning of “net zero emissions.” Both passed council unanimously.
The major point of contention on the resolution was over the recommended 2040 date to reach net zero emissions. When the plan was introduced during council’s June 7 meeting, Aspacher said that he was concerned about that date, and that he felt the work to be done by the committee in creating the actual plan would lead the city to a deadline goal instead.
On Monday, Councilman Greg Robinette proposed an amendment to strike the words “by 2040” from that portion of the resolution.
“The city is going to proceed with the process of analyzing and looking for a way to create a climate action plan. The money’s in the budget, it’s already been approved,” he said.
Robinette echoed the idea that the date to reach net zero would come about as the result of the process to create the plan, saying it was premature to presuppose a date for a process that hasn’t begun yet.
“This process will begin, whether this resolution is passed or not,” he said. “This resolution is a standalone document that is independent of the work that has already been budgeted and will take place in the city of Bowling Green.”
Councilman John Zanfardino said Robinette’s statement made sense but “removing the date greatly weakens and minimizes it.”
Dante Tanner, who addressed council during lobby visitation earlier in the meeting, said that the 2040 date should be included.
“We need strong commitments here,” Tanner said.
“The heart of the resolution is the bold and ambitious goal,” said Councilman Jeff Dennis, adding later that he felt the date was the reasoning behind passing the resolution. “Whether this is 2050 or 2040, I think we should establish what we’d like the goal to be.”
Councilman Bill Herald supported removing the date.
“The commission or committee (should) determine what would be best for that. We are committed to continually reducing our carbon footprint. This just puts an aspirational goal that we’ll work toward regardless of if we have a date,” he said. “Let that very important decision be made in the process of deliberating, as opposed to, without the benefit of study, picking a date.”
“The resolution’s 2040 goal for net zero emissions is just that, it’s a goal,” said Phipps. “A goal that we will continue to evaluate over the next two years.”
It’s part of the planning process, she said, and it would also be evaluated for the final plan and even then re-evaluated every few years.
“So the 2040 goal in this resolution is not set in stone. I fully expect it to be adjusted in either direction as necessary,” Phipps said.
The goal is important, she said.
“My feeling is, let’s get going. I think a date is important,” Phipps said. “I think that this aspirational resolution turns the committee loose with a goal in mind.”
The process will tell if it’s going to be feasible. She also noted that Bowling Green State University has also set a 2040 net zero goal.
“This one’s a toughie,” said Councilwoman Sandy Rowland, prior to the vote.
Robinette’s amendment was defeated 3-4, with Dennis, Phipps, Rowland and Zanfardino voting against.
Council President Mark Hollenbaugh then proposed an amendment that, instead of removing the 2040 date altogether, the language be changed “so that the committee will decide what the initial target date is through their work.”
That amendment passed 4-3, with Dennis, Phipps and Zanfardino voting against.
When the resolution was brought up for a final vote, Herald praised Phipps and Dennis for their work on it, but he renewed a concern he’d voiced at a previous meeting that “prematurely coming up with a net zero emission goal is something that it could very well be that that’s not optimum.”
He also said, because of his work for First Solar, and the potential that the company could conceivably bid on something related to an outcome of the resolution in the future, he would abstain from voting on the final resolution.
Robinettte added that it was important to send the message to residents that the climate action plan process “hasn’t yet been developed. It’s just starting.”
The resolution passed unanimously, 6-0.