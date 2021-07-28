Phil Hollenbaugh is so passionate about his work, that the I Love BG Award recipient used his time at Wednesday’s ceremony to promote the beauty growing in Bowling Green.
“If you haven’t been to Simpson Garden, you need to get out there,” said Hollenbaugh, who tends to thousands of hostas in the city park.
The I Love BG Award was one of a half dozen presented at the 2021 annual Mid-Year Meeting of the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce. Held in the Veterans Building at City Park, the luncheon was attended by 164 people.
Pisanello’s was selected as Small Business of the Year. The award honors businesses within BG city limits that demonstrate achievement in management and workplace excellence, product innovation, and community and social responsibility.
Lindsay Durham, with BG BRAVE (Black Rights, Activism, Visibility, Equity), said that owner Miranda Liss donated pizzas for the Juneteenth celebrations at Wooster Green, and was the first to volunteer as a vendor.
“We’ve just had a lot of good experience with them,” Durham said, adding that this award is extra special because Liss is moving away.
“Bowling Green will always be home for her,” she said.
Denise Niese, executive director of the Wood County Committee on Aging, was the Athena Award winner.
Last year’s winner, Mary Krueger, said that Niese exemplifies the award, which recognizes strong women who are visionary leaders and also compassionate and supportive.
Niese, who was recently selected as a national Council on Aging 2021 Trailblazers in Aging Award honoree, was recognized for leading the new senior center project and bringing Wi-Fi hotspots to seniors during the pandemic.
“She has touched the lives of many. She genuinely cares about the betterment of us,” Krueger said.
“I’m very humbled, thank you,” said Niese, who received a standing ovation.
The Zeus Award honors men who actively mentor, support and develop women to reach their full leadership potential.
Kevin Fowler, past chamber president, was described as a true family man by Matt Reger, the 2020 recipient.
Fowler, with KeyBank, has served on the boards of the chamber, Habitat for Humanity, Relay for Life and the American Red Cross.
The awards for Outstanding Citizens of the Year recognize candidates who have demonstrated an active leadership role for the betterment of the community through involvement in business, civic, social and/or service organizations.
Beatriz Maya, director of La Conexión, was selected as the Outstanding Female Citizen.
“She leaves no stone unturned to support immigrants,” said Sandy Rowland, who received the award last year.
Maya, who was with her family out of town, grew up in Argentina and came to the United States to further her education.
“We are grateful she made her way to Bowling Green,” Rowland said. “When she senses there’s a need in the community, she tirelessly works until there’s a solution.”
Tim Dunn, the father of youth baseball in Bowling Green, received the award for Outstanding Male Citizen.
Nick Snyder, the 2020 recipient, said that Dunn, who is a member of the Exchange Club, Bobcat Boosters and the Bowling Green State University Falcon Club, is a true family man.
Dunn lived up to that billing, gushing about the birth of his second grandchild just a few hours earlier.
“I’m extremely humbled and love to give back to Bowling Green,” he said.
“He has spent endless hours fund raising, maintaining … facilities, marketing tournaments that are held each year,” Snyder said. “The fact that two of his four children are part of his family business (Dunn Funeral Home) speaks to his leadership, dedication and love family.”
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. was presented the Outstanding Customer Service Award.
Mike Rywalski, vice president, said the bank is fairly new in town and differentiates itself with good service.
The I Love BG Award recognizes individuals or organizations for the their efforts in increasing the visibility and promotion of the city and improving the quality of life for residents.
Hollenbaugh started working on the hosta garden at Simpson when he did his Master Gardener class in 2012. At the time, there were 35 hostas; today there are 1,153 plants there. It is the second largest hosta garden in the country.
The chamber also announced the start of the Greg Kegler Volunteerism Award.
Kegler, 55, was a longtime supporter of the chamber, serving as president in 2016 and volunteering for the holiday parade. He died May 18.
“We are very touched that you are presenting us with this award and we will be taking it forward,” said Kegler’s sister, Veronica Tisler, who accepted the award on behalf of the family.
“Volunteering is what Greg did. He would much rather give to other people than have something given to him,” she said.
Dr. Alexis Klassen was the keynote speaker.
She said her ties to Bowling Green started 20 years ago when she was a BGSU student, studying pre-dental.
On Sept. 11, 20 years ago, her life changed. After the tragic events of the day, Klassen said she felt called to military service.
“I knew I had it in me,” she said.
Klassen got a scholarship through the Navy to finish school, then served as a military dentist before coming back to Bowling Green to set up a practice. She immediately sought out opportunities to serve the community with the chamber.
“I never thought that joining this group would fill that void, but it did right away,” she said.
Klassen has since set up a free dental clinic day for veterans and established a partnership with Wood Lane.
“We can use our talents to give back, we can use our talents to give more,” she said.
“I get it, it’s not easy to do more than what we’re already doing,” she said.