What could historic districts in the city of Bowling Green look like?
The historic planning commission discussed this and other topics during their meeting last week.
“There’s a tremendous amount of things that have to happen and we can’t do them all at once,” said Commission Chair John Sampen, as he discussed potential priorities for the group, “and I think it would be wise if we decided what’s the most important and tried to … complete some of our jobs.”
As the discussion moved forward, member Chris Mowen said that a high priority should be determining a general idea of what a historic district might look like, and the process for forming them.
“I think that will be a big question that people will ask,” she said. “People want to know if they’re going to be affected.
“That’s our mission as a commission,” Mowen said later, “to preserve our history. And we can’t regulate any of that if we don’t have the districts regulated.”
Secretary Les Barber said that he supported starting the discussion about what they would like their ideal districts to be.
“I think that makes good sense,” he said. “In the meantime, it seems pretty obvious we need to know more about when buildings in this city were built and how they might form together in formal districts,” and later be approved.
The group additionally discussed the process of inventorying historic properties and how that could potentially be done. Barber suggested the members start, as practice, by using the Ohio Historic inventory forms on their own properties “so we sort of know more concretely what has to be done,” and potentially expand from there by working with a related class at Bowling Green State University on a broader inventory project.
“I think having some notion of what we’d like to wind up with apart from individual ones … would be an important first step,” he said.
“If we saw this, as I do,” Barber said, “that the long range benefit to historic preservation would really be to revitalize the city in a variety of ways, that if you come at it from that point of view,” he sees the major areas of focus being the “corridor” areas, including the Boomtown area, north and south Main Street, and the Court Street area.
Sampen said that the focus of the next meeting will be to discuss the members’ “ideal” overlay historic districts.
Also at the meeting, the commission:
• Elected officers for the year. Sampen, Vice-Chair Will Roudebush and Barber were all nominated and unanimously re-elected to continue in their current roles.
• Voted unanimously to accept an approximately $1,200 donation from the Boomtown organization.
• Heard from Roudebush that he is investigating the potential for establishing a historic preservation-related foundation. He said he plans to meet with Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Director Kristin Otley regarding the parks and recreation foundation.
• Set a tentative regular meeting time of the fourth Tuesday of each month at 4 p.m. “We’ve had some problems, mainly because of the summer, folks having different schedules,” Sampen said of the commission’s scheduling issues.