In a decision months in the making, Bowling Green Council voted unanimously on Monday to approve historic preservation legislation.
In keeping with the intense work that has gone into the measure, two further amendments were incorporated into the ordinance prior to its passage, and there were signals that work on improving the legislation may continue.
In recent months the ordinance has been subject to a great deal of time and effort; the document was crafted by the Historic Preservation Commission over a period of 18 months. Council itself held two lengthy special meetings on Feb. 22 and March 1 focused on finalizing the legislation, which had proceeded through a series of city commissions and committees, as well as a number of different drafts. Council’s vote Monday night had initially been postponed multiple times because of the continued work on the ordinance.
The work of council itself to foster the final ordinance centered on the painstaking work of making what were often technical edits to wording, definitions, and organization within the legislation.
Throughout the process, Section 158.06(D) of the proposed ordinance had come under scrutiny, and it was again in the spotlight on Monday. The original section reads: “In the case of proposed Historic Districts, the Commission shall conduct a survey of all owners of properties within such a district and report the results of that survey, along with its recommendations in writing, to City Council. At least a simple majority of the owners must agree to the creation of the District before the Commission forwards a recommendation for designation.”
The issue of voting addressed in this section proved controversial as the legislation moved forward. When it reached council for their edits, council decided to keep the simple majority provision in the section as it was, but also approved new language stating that each property owner would have a single vote, even if they owned more than one property in a proposed district.
However, on Monday night, Councilwoman Rachel Phipps proposed an amendment making that survey non-binding, or just one factor to be reported to council in considering the creation of a proposed historic district, so that a majority of property owners would not need to agree to move a proposed district forward.
She said the definition of “owner” in the legislation, and the determination of how the survey would operate that council had landed on, “is fairly confusing and no necessarily how you would expect such a survey to operate.”
Her proposal also restored the idea of one vote per property in a proposed district.
“I’m very much against eliminating, as one of the check marks to go forward, eliminating the requirement that there be a majority of those in the area that are in favor of going forward,” Councilman Bill Herald said. “The idea that future (Historic Preservation Commissions) could dictate above the objections of the people of the district to go forward with the process is just concentrating too much power in one area,” he said later. “I think it’s just a dangerous thing.”
Councilwoman Sandy Rowland noted the extensive time Phipps had put into working on the legislation, saying she felt Phipps knows the legislation “inside-out.” Rowland also said she’d received correspondence from the HPC stating they were in favor of Phipps’ amendment.
Councilman Jeff Dennis called the amendment “a good compromise.”
Council President Mark Hollenbaugh said he was on one hand “alarmed” that the amendment seemed to lessen the important of citizens in the process, and similarly “alarmed” that it removed the language limiting votes to one per person.
“With regards to this specific thing, I see problems either way and I don’t pretend to be psychic, so that’s just my 10 cents,” he said.
The amendment passed 5-2, with Herald and Councilman Greg Robinette voting against.
Another less controversial amendment suggested by Phipps, reducing the maximum daily fine in the ordinance from $500 to $100, passed unanimously.
On the subject of landscaping, which itself had been a much-discussed issue, Robinette said he found “a great disconnect” among different parts of the ordinance. He said that he intended at a future meeting to “probably propose at a minimum … some kind of grandfather clause that allows pieces of property” with existing, well-maintained landscaping, to keep it without having to change it.
“I think there’s potential for arbitrary action here,” he said of the ordinance. “I think its fixable, I don’t think it’s necessarily a fatal flaw in the legislation.”
Council afterwards voted unanimously to approve the legislation.
Monday’s vote marked a significant step forward for historic preservation efforts in the city, which have been ongoing for a number of years. In 2014 and 2015, similar legislation met an unsuccessful end after what were termed “misunderstandings” about the issue among some property owners.
Also at the meeting, council:
• Approved two matters concerning remaining CARES Act funds. In one resolution, council approved the transfer of $1,108.01, enabling the city to utilize those unencumbered CARES Act funds for safety forces personnel costs. A second ordinance for supplemental appropriations, due to a price reduction of $3.98 from a 2020 CARES Act-related purchase order, allows the city to spend that small remaining amount.
• Introduced an ordinance allowing Utilities Director Brian O’Connell to advertise a request for qualifications and enter into contracts for engineering services for improvements to the Carter Park water tower. Funding for that work has been included in previous budgets, but, according to a legislative package document prepared for council by Municipal Administrator Lori Tretter, it “has been delayed due to other priorities and COVID budget reductions in 2020.”
• Went into executive session to discuss public employee compensation. No action was to be taken.