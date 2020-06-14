COLUMBUS – Efficiency Smart has launched the Home Energy Challenge to reward Bowling Green Municipal Utilities and Haskins Utilities residential customers for learning about their electric use and committing to lower it.
The challenge encourages residents to investigate items that use electricity in their home, identify ways to reduce their consumption and motivates them to become more energy efficient. The challenge is free to enter and consists of three easy steps:
Completing a home energy use scorecard
Taking a free online home energy assessment
Committing to an action that will save energy
In addition to any savings from using less energy, residents will receive two 9-watt LEDs, two 11-watt LEDs and a LED nightlight for completing the challenge. They will also be automatically entered to win either a Nest Thermostat E (grand prize) or a Philips Hue starter kit (two runner-up prizes).
“Spending more time at home means using more electricity, which leads to higher electric bills,” said Jamie Abrusci, Program Manager for Efficiency Smart. “Fortunately, your energy use is within your control. The Home Energy Challenge is a fun way to reward residents for learning how they can reduce their electric costs and an activity that the whole family can do together.”
Residents have until Sept. 30 to complete the challenge. To take part in the challenge, visit www.efficiencysmart.org, select your community, and click on the Home Energy Challenge banner to learn more.