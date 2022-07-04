There were minimal complaints of fireworks in the city over the weekend – but that doesn’t mean they weren’t in use.
There were four fireworks complaints Sunday night and one complaint Saturday, said Lt. Adam Skaff with the Bowling Green Police Division.
No citations were issued, he said.
“A far as the police were concerned, it went really smoothly,” he said.
Bowling Green encouraged residents to follow the policy in place that does not allow fireworks to be used inside the city limits.
Under a new state law, Ohioans may legally discharge fireworks on certain holidays, including Independence Day.
Skaff said fireworks were going off throughout the city, but only these five incidents were reported.