The Bowling Green Planning Commission on Wednesday unanimously recommended that council approve plans to vacate West Oak Street, between North Church and North Main streets.
The commission held a public hearing on the matter during their meeting.
The portion of the street, which is one-way, is located between the Wood County District Public Library on the south, and the former Wood County Senior Center and the current city administration building to the north. Both the city and the library board of trustees are petitioning for the change, which is related to the plans for the construction of a new city administration building in the area.
Under the plan, the eastern half of what is now currently West Oak Street would be made into a shared green space between the library and the planned new administration building.
The western half of West Oak Street abutting Church Street would be made into a shared drive for traffic coming in and out of the parking lots for the library and the new building. The current library book drop-off site located along Oak Street would be moved to Court Street.
The new $11 million city building will be in the footprint of the former senior center on North Main Street, just north of the library. The senior center recently relocated to a new building on South Grove Street.
In a letter to Municipal Administrator Lori Tretter dated July 19, WCDPL Director Michael Penrod and WCDPL board President Brian Paskvan noted that the library board of trustees had voted to support the vacation of the street, and to “relinquish the southern half of the vacated property to the city, subject to a reversion clause and other legal documents to be drafted by our respective legal counselors.
“We value the long-term positive relationship between the city and the library,” the letter closed. “We look forward to seeing your new administration building take shape.”
Answering a question at the meeting from commission member Abhishek Bhati, Tretter said that the city and the library are working cooperatively on what the planned green space area will be. She said the plan is to have an area, for example, “where the children’s librarian can come out and use the space,” and other community members can come and work outside or have a meal.
“It’s certainly something we’ll be working on together cooperatively,” Tretter said. “It’s going to be an active space.”
Paskvan, who attended the meeting, said that the pandemic has “forced us to do a lot of outside programming. … We’re pretty excited to have that additional green space.”
Also on Wednesday, the commission reviewed and unanimously approved Plat 8 for the expansion of the Cogan’s Crossing subdivision, located at the northeast corner of Brim and Bishop roads. The plat consists of six new parcels, totaling 1.553 acres located along the recently expanded Wexford Drive. Staff approved the construction plans on Jan. 31, according to an informational document prepared for the commission by Planning Director Heather Sayler. The commission’s approval does not need council confirmation.
The commission further heard a planning department report from Sayler. She noted that zoning permits continue to be up, approximately 12% over last year – 307 permits year-to-date over 270 during the same time last year. She also said that single family housing starts are also up over 2020 – 19 so far this year, over 12 during the same period last year.