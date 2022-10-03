The City of Bowling Green has selected IGS Energy of Dublin, Ohio as the supplier of natural gas to participants in its Natural Gas Aggregation Program.
Columbia Gas Ohio (COH) customers will automatically be enrolled in the Bowling Green Natural Gas Aggregation Program unless they “opt out” and notify IGS Energy that they do not wish to participate. Participation in the aggregation program for the City of Bowling Green will begin within one or two billing periods after enrollment with Columbia Gas Ohio (COH) and end with the November 2024 billing period.
The city has selected a multi-faceted program that will initially offer a variable monthly rate for natural gas that will subsequently transition into a fixed rate. From the December 2022 billing cycle through the March 2023 billing cycle, customers will be billed a monthly variable rate that will be calculated by taking the applicable NYMEX final monthly settlement plus an adder of $0.15 per CCF, which provides a guaranteed $0.015 per CCF savings vs. the Columbia Gas Ohio (COH) standard choice offer. COH is the default provider of gas supply services (in addition to its typical regulated distribution services) to customers who elect to not participate with a third-party supplier. From the April 2023 billing cycle through the November 2024 billing cycle, customers will be billed at a fixed rate of 0.809 per CCF, plus applicable state and local taxes.
Customers will be automatically enrolled in the Bowling Green Natural Gas Aggregation Program unless they choose to “opt out” – that is, to not participate. There is no cost for enrollment and customers do not need to do anything to be included. Customers may cancel enrollment from this program at any time with no cancellation fee by providing notice to IGS Energy.
Customers who want to be excluded from the Bowling Green Natural Gas Aggregation Program must return the “Opt-Out” form or contact IGS Energy at 1-877-353-0162 by Oct. 31. Those, who do not opt out at this time, will be enrolled in the program until it expires with the November 2024 billing period. Customers who do nothing will soon receive a letter from COH notifying them of their transfer to the community’s new program with IGS Energy as the supplier.
Under this program IGS Energy will deliver gas to Columbia Gas Ohio, who will then deliver that gas to the customer. COH will maintain the pipeline system that delivers natural gas to homes or businesses. COH will continue to read meters and will continue to send a monthly bill that will include the gas supply charge from IGS Energy. Customers should still contact COH regarding loss of gas service, odor of gas, or for any other concerns or issues having to do with local service. Budget billing and automatic billing options will continue to be available through COH.
Questions should be directed to IGS Energy by calling 1-877-353-0162, weekdays, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST.
Customers are not eligible to participate in this program if they are currently enrolled in the PIPP program. Customers who are already under contract with a competitive retail natural gas service provider may incur a contract termination fee or other charges if they fail to opt-out of the aggregation program.
Properties served by Suburban Natural Gas are not eligible to select an alternative gas supplier.