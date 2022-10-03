The City of Bowling Green has selected IGS Energy of Dublin, Ohio as the supplier of natural gas to participants in its Natural Gas Aggregation Program.

Columbia Gas Ohio (COH) customers will automatically be enrolled in the Bowling Green Natural Gas Aggregation Program unless they “opt out” and notify IGS Energy that they do not wish to participate. Participation in the aggregation program for the City of Bowling Green will begin within one or two billing periods after enrollment with Columbia Gas Ohio (COH) and end with the November 2024 billing period.

