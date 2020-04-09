Ohio Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, announced appropriations to assist communities in their efforts to counter the coronavirus are scheduled to be provided from the CARES Act and distributed to the City of Bowling Green.
Bowling Green is set to receive $179,193 from the Community Development Block Grant program through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
“This pandemic has caused shortages nationwide and I am grateful that Bowling Green will be provided with this relief,” Ghanbari said. “The funding will surely make a positive impact in Wood County in our efforts to provide everyone with the proper safety, health, and care they need as we continue to work through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The CDBG program provides communities and states with funding to provide a wide range of resources to address COVID-19, such as constructing medical facilities for testing and treatment, acquiring a motel or hotel building to expand capacity of hospitals to accommodate isolation of patients during recovery, supporting businesses manufacturing medical supplies, and more.
In total, HUD is allocating $90.9 million for Ohio through the CDBG program.