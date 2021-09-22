Bowling Green’s food waste drop-off program may be sticking around for 2022.
Council on Monday heard a report on the pilot program from Sustainability and Public Outreach Coordinator Amanda Gamby, who said a request is being made to include funding for the site in next year’s budget.
“It’s extending well beyond our boundary, which is cool to see,” Gamby said.
The program has generated interest from Toledo, Perrysburg and Maumee, and also in Michigan and Pennsylvania, she said.
The food waste drop-off program opened to residents on March 26, with the city working with the GoZero company to put a series of 64-gallon containers at a site located behind the public works garage, near the public yard waste drop off on Tarragon Drive.
As of Sept. 7, approximately 12.5 tons of food waste has been dropped off, meaning the city could expect that about 25 tons would be diverted on an annual basis, Gamby said. She also said there has been minimal contamination.
“Just a handful of issues that we’ve been able to address immediately as we’ve seen them,” Gamby said. “Things like bagged potatoes. … A couple of weird things like that but, other than that, we have not seen any type of contamination issues, illegal dumping.”
According to a survey of known program participants, of whom 128 responded, 68% said they visited the site weekly.
Answering a question from Council President Mark Hollenbaugh, Gamby said the amount of waste being dropped off at the site seems to have been consistent over time.
“We really have had a lot of our young families participating,” she said. “It’s really more of our permanent residents that are participating in this program.”
She said the waste is taken to Andre Farms in Wauseon for composting.
The report states that, to date, the service has cost the city $2,524, meaning the expected annual cost to continue the site would be $5,460. The city does not have a contract with GoZero and is invoiced monthly, and as such “the program can be continued or discontinued without issue,” the report said.
The site has been well-received within the community and contamination/site concerns have been minimal, the report stated.
“Usage is better than originally estimated and tonnage diverted has been higher than expected. The amount of positive PR the city has gained has also been a bonus,” the report stated. “Funds in the remaining 2021 budget are sufficient to continue the site for the rest of the year. A request will be included in the 2022 budget to continue the site through next year.”