The Bowling Green Christian Food Pantry has been serving clients throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
The pantry provides food to individuals and families in Wood County, who have short-term emergency food needs.
Food Pantry Director Todd Sayler said that all who are in need are welcome to stop by the pantry.
“Since the pandemic, the number of families that we have served has increased dramatically. We have since served over 5,600 families,” Sayler said.
Clients can “shop” at the food pantry once every 30 days. There are also bi-weekly food boxes.
Families in need are welcome to stop by the pantry on Mondays from 1-3 p.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays, from 10 a.m.-noon. They are also open every other Thursday from 6-7 p.m.
The pantry is in need of volunteers to help serve clients as well as stocking the storeroom. Food donations can be delivered to one of several area churches, that act as collection points for the pantry.
Financial donations can be made via check, payable to “BG Christian Pantry” and mailed to P.O. Box 84 Bowling Green, OH 43402. The pantry also accepts cash donations, which are tax-deductible.
For more information contact Sayler at the pantry at 419-353-5174; email bgcfoodpantry@gmail.com or visit https://christianfoodpantry.wixsite.com/bowlinggreen.
Bowling Green Christian Food Pantry is located at 419 Gould St., Suite 6.