Bowling Green’s revenue numbers continue to be above projections, and the city is strategizing how American Rescue Plan funds might be spent.
City council’s finance committee heard reports from both new Finance Director Dana Pinkert, who delivered her first quarterly report on city finances on Monday, and Mayor Mike Aspacher.
“As it was last quarter, we are up from our budgeted (income tax) estimates,” Pinkert said, “we’re up even from last year at this time.”
Year-to-date, the city has collected nearly $960,000 more in income tax revenues than were originally forecast.
“But even though it’s more than budgeted, and more than cash expectation, it really can’t be considered surplus funds,” said Pinkert, “because the the budget was passed taking into account over a million dollars in cash fund balances. … We don’t consider it surplus or a windfall because we’re still watching that.”
The city’s general fund is also looking rosy, up approximately $555,000 over expectations.
“It’s promising that it’s up,” Pinkert said.
“The estimates were budgeted on recovery this year, the second half, from COVID,” Pinkert said of the projections overall. “It does look like that’s happening but, again, a reminder that we are budgeted to use some of those reserves. So, hopefully, (revenues will) come up enough that we don’t have to use as much of them.”
Speaking on the American Rescue Plan, she said the city has already received the first half of the expected monies from that program, amounting to more than $3.6 million. The second half of the funds are expected in 2022.
“And we are continuing to receive guidance and looking at the guidance from the U.S. Treasury and other professional groups on allowable uses” for the funds, Pinkert said.
Aspacher also noted that the city is continuing to monitor the regulations and the interpretations for how the monies can be used. He said he had set some guiding principles that the city would consider for expending the funds, including that they would be used for one-time uses, not to create programs that would themselves create ongoing expense streams, to avoid duplicating things already in place from other entities and political subdivisions, and to maximize community impact.
“We take the responsibility very seriously with the expenditure of these funds,” Aspacher said. “We recognize that we must be responsible and accountable for our decisions.” He also noted that the current timeline allows for several years for the ARP funds to be expended – the current guidelines state the funds need to be committed by 2024, and should be used by the end of 2026.
Aspacher also discussed four areas he previously outlined as preliminary categories to guide ideas for how the monies could be spent.
The first was Neighborhood Development and Community Assistance, which he said the city has explored extensively in the past decade. He said ARP funds could potentially be used to enhance existing programs and explore other opportunities to develop neighborhoods and improve housing stock, as well as residential paving.
On Livability/Accessibility and Enrichment, Aspacher discussed potential initiatives including a multi-use path to link the Community Center, Cogan’s Crossing and the high school; expanded sidewalk replacement; investments in the city’s park system; the creation of a pedestrian path around City Park and a fully ADA and accessible playground at Carter Park; and complete streets elements. Other possibilities include downtown public restrooms and ways to expand green initiatives.
On Job Creation and Economic Development, Aspacher discussed the possibility of expanding the city’s ability to attract high-paying jobs by investing in existing infrastructure in current business parks, and seeking opportunities to assist local businesses.
Regarding City Financial Stability, he said a major focus of the ARP is the recovery of revenue lost due to the pandemic. He said that while receipts have been higher than anticipated, the city has nonetheless been impacted by reduced income tax receipts and the ARP is focused on providing economic stability to governments.
Aspacher said the city plans to use the rest of this year to study the ARP regulations and make plans for expenditures. In 2022, he said, they expect to see some of the implementation of the projects that would be developed, and continue to create further plans to be implemented in following years.
“These are preliminary,” Aspacher said. “They’re preliminary concerns. We continue to listen to constituents, we’ll look forward to an opportunity to talk to city council about options. But it’s an ongoing process. Guidance continues to change and we take the responsibility very seriously.”
Finance committee Chair Greg Robinette said he was encouraged by the mayor’s list. “Seems like a reasonable approach at this moment,” he said.
Committee member Bill Herald, responding to Aspacher’s discussion, noted that among the top concerns he’s hearing from his constituents are streets and sidewalks. Committee member Sandy Rowland noted that, as a Realtor, she’s hearing that families looking for houses are seeking livability, accessibility and enrichment.