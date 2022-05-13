To celebrate this Independence Day, the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce, Visit BG Ohio and the Wood County Agriculture Society ( are working collaboratively on a weekend of fun activities for the community.
Each of these organizations has their specific roles in making this an exciting event and look to provide opportunities for others to get involved too, according to a chamber press release.
The chamber will once again organize and fund raise for the annual fireworks display on July 3.
The display will be launched in a secured area within the National Tractor Pulling Championships property.
This location provides for viewing from all around the fairgrounds area as well as into the surrounding neighborhoods, according to the chamber.
The Bowling Green Community Band, which provided a concert before the display for several years, will be returning as a feature for the evening.
The chamber will be seeking community support to help fund the event through sponsorships and donations as the primary funding source as well as volunteers for set up and grounds keeping the day of the event and clean up the day after the festivities.
Forms and signups are available on the chamber website, www.bgchamber.net or by calling the office at 419-353-7945.
Expanding on the fireworks display, Visit BG will organize a festival from 4-9 p.m. with inflatables and festival games. This will be free to anyone who would like to participate.
Visit BG will be seeking individuals and organizations who would like to be a part of hosting a game or activity and provide prizes for the children. They will also need additional volunteers for grounds keeping.
Those interested in being involved with the festival should submit a request through www.bgchamber.net or by emailing marketing@visitbgohio.org.
The chamber and Visit BG will promote their events together for July 3 as BG BOOM Festival and Fireworks.
The agriculture society will be promoting their event as the All-American Celebration. They will be organizing camping for the holiday weekend, family yard games and the food trucks.
Anyone interested in camping or being a vendor should reach out to the WC Fair Office; 419-352-0441 or reserve camping on the WCAS website; wcfair@amplex.net.