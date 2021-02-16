A house is inhabitable after a fire Monday night.
The Bowling Green Fire Division was called to 525 W. Gypsy Lane Road at 10:18 p.m.
Response was delayed due to the road conditions, and firefighting activities were made more difficult by the blowing snow, said Deputy Chief Aaron Baer.
Upon arrival, no smoke was seen due to the blowing snow, he said, but as firefighters walked the structure, they saw smoke from the eaves.
The occupant was out of the house when fire crews arrive.
The fire was contained to the attic and there is smoke damage throughout the structure, Baer said.
“There was significant damage to the roof of the structure,” he said.
Water was freezing shortly after hitting the structure, although there were no issues with water freezing in the fire hoses. Two engines and a ladder truck were dispatched.
Firefighters “definitely had issues with the heaving blowing and drifting snow causing difficulties extinguishing the fire,” Baer said.
Crews returned to the station at 12:41 a.m. Tuesday.