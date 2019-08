BG Fire Division prepares for new hires

By J.D. Pooley

Sentinel-Tribune multi-media journalist

If I learned anything in my 25-plus years in the newspaper business, it’s knowing when to open your mouth and when to keep it shut. And did I ever open it during an early summer Flag Day ceremony while talking to Capt. Scott Eschedor and Chief Bill Moorman, both with the Bowling Green Fire Division.

After a few brief moments talking about the daily grind at the fire station, Eschedor asked if I would swing over to the water tower at Carter Park to photograph the physical agility test that they hold for new fire recruits applying for a job with the fire department.

And while there, I could run through the course to see what it is like.

Now, let’s be clear. I am not built like a firefighter. I am 6 foot 3 and a runner. I look like a runner — and my arms are about the size of a fire hose, with no water going through the hose.

I agreed and a few days later, I was pulling up to the water tower parking lot filled with fire trucks and an ambulance. There were about a dozen members of the fire department on hand to complete the agility course for updated training.

Eschedor did his best to make me feel comfortable. He gave me a few pointers on technique and a few pointers that might trim a few minutes off my time. Yes, my time. You have 14 minutes to complete several stations. Or — as the captain calls them — “events.”

Firefighter Ben Jarrett was in front of me. Jarrett has been with the department for 11 years. He stands about 6 foot 5 with a neck the size of a tree trunk and arms built like two-by-fours. He even has an old school ’80s mustache.

Before joining the department, Jarrett worked in a stone quarry. I didn’t even bother asking what he did there. I just assumed he crushed rocks with his fists.

I was able to follow Jarrett to get a feel for each event. He made the course look like he was sitting in his La-Z-Boy at the fire station tossing popcorn into his mouth, just waiting for the fire bell to ring.

He blazed through the first four events before heading up the six flights of stairs in the water tower. Just before that he hammered away at a giant block with a sledge hammer. He made the sledge hammer look like he was in a “Wreck-It Ralph” video game. And he was Wreck-It Ralph.

He finally broke a sweat at the the top of the water tower, about halfway through the course, where you had to pull a rope attached to a fire hose 50 feet up. He reached over and pulled the rope with so much ease you swore he did this every day before breakfast.

It was my turn, and I am not going to lie, it was hard. But that’s the point. It has to be hard.

When Eschedor holds these events for possible candidates to join the department, they have to be sure qualified candidates can handle the pressures of being a firefighter — whether that is carrying victims to safety or one of their own during a fire rescue.

I made it all the want to the very end with 1 minute and 30 seconds left to complete my final event: hoist a 100 pound dummy over my shoulder.

I just couldn’t do it.

After collapsing on the ground, I knew my 14 minutes of training to be a firefighter was over.