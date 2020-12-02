The final round of leaf collection will begin on Monday in Bowling Green. Leaf collection is available for addresses that are eligible for City refuse/recycling collection and is not connected to the regular refuse/recycling collection schedule.
Crews will begin working in Ward 3. When pickup in Ward 3 is completed, crews will then move thru Ward 4, Ward 1 and Ward 2. A map has been posted to www.bgohio.org allowing residents to follow crews.
This will be the final leaf collection for 2020. Once the crews leave a street, they will not return.
Bowling Green residents may also take leaves to the drop-off site located behind the public works garage on Tarragon Drive (off East Poe Road). Brush and branches are not accepted at the drop-off site.
Residents may also want to consider using a recycling mower to return shredded leaves to their yards. Grass clippings and finely chopped leaves add vital nutrients and organic matter to the lawn, thus improving lawn health.
Leaf collection map: https://bgoh.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/07bee6607ed044588a1b4c71ca4751d4