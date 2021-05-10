5_standalone_farmers_market_5125.jpg

May: Pablo Gomez Estevez looks over a plant while shopping at the Farmer's Market in Bowling Green Wednesday. 

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

The first Bowling Green Green Farmers Market of the season is Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at South Main and Clough streets.

The outdoor market will be open Wednesdays through Oct. 20.

There will be food trucks and bands each week along with vendors.

