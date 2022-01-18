The city of Bowling Green’s bottom line ended 2021 on a high note.
City council’s Finance Committee on Tuesday heard a financial review of the year from Finance Director Dana Pinkert.
“There is certainly reason to be optimistic about the trajectory of our community,” said Mayor Mike Aspacher of Pinkert’s report during the council meeting later in the evening. He termed it “very good news,” saying he’s looking forward to working with council to build on that momentum.
Among the good news was higher than anticipated income tax revenues.
“We started our year (in 2021) with a $21 million estimate,” said Pinkert, “and you can see we ended well in excess of that.”
The actual 2021 income tax revenues totaled more than $22.22 million. Pinkert said that later in 2021 they amended the revenue estimate to $22 million and still exceeded that. Later in the meeting, answering a question from Finance Committee Chair Greg Robinette, Pinkert noted that the more than $1.225 million additional in revenue exceeded the budget balance that the city began 2021 with. The 2021 budget had taken into account the city using approximately $1 million in cash reserves to take care of balances in some funds.
“Where we ended this year is a good indicator” of the city’s potential to hit its 2022 income tax revenue estimates of $22.4 million, Pinkert said.
Except for 2020, according to figures provided by Pinkert, the city’s income tax revenues have been trending up since 2017.
The city also ended 2021 with a cash position of nearly $83.3 million from a series of funds.
Pinkert cautioned, however that “those fund types all have limitations on what we can use them on,” except the general fund. “You see that big number like ‘Wow! Look at what we’re doing, how much we have,’ but it is limited.”
Pinkert also noted that in the 2022 budget the city has allocated $800,000 for income tax refunds. The reasons for this are rules implemented by the state of Ohio governing how people who have worked from home during the pandemic can apply for refunds.
“We don’t anticipate it being that high,” Pinkert said, noting the downward trend of income tax refunds in the city since 2017.
Asked a question by Finance Committee member Bill Herald, Pinkert said she doesn’t currently see any financial red flags on the horizon.
“I really don’t,” she said. “Each month I’m here I get more information, but I really don’t see anything.”
In other business, during Tuesday’s council meeting, council:
• Introduced, gave three readings to, and passed resolutions honoring former council members Sandy Rowland and John Zanfardino. Rowland served for a decade as an at-large representative, and Zanfardino served as a Ward 2 representative for 16 years. A legislative package document prepared for council noted that “over the years, it has become customary for outgoing council members to be recognized and honored for their service to the community through the adoption of resolutions by the new council. After adoption, these resolutions will be framed and returned to council for public presentation to each outgoing council member.”
• Introduced, gave three readings to, and passed a resolution authorizing Aspacher to apply for a Scrap Tire Grant with the Ohio EPA through its Recycling and Litter Prevention program, for use in funding improvements in Carter Park.
According to the legislative package document, the purpose of this grant is to provide funding opportunities to local governments, nonprofits and other businesses for projects utilizing ground tire rubber, thereby diverting the material from the landfill.
Should the city’s application be approved, funds received would be used for the inclusive playground project planned for Carter Park.
The three readings were requested due to the grant’s Feb. 4 application deadline.
• Gave a first and second reading to legislation which would increase the maximum hiring age for a Bowling Green Police Division officer from 35 to 40.
According to the legislative package document, the city currently follows the Ohio Revised Code, which sets the maximum hiring age at 35. However, it notes that the ORC “also provides that municipalities may establish a different hiring maximum via ordinance.”
It further notes there are two reasons for the change in the city’s ordinance: first, the city is seeking to improve its recruiting for qualified police officers. Increasing the age maximum opens opportunity to additional applicants. Second, it creates parity and consistency in the Department of Safety. The maximum hiring age for (a Bowling Green) firefighter is 40. As discussed at the 2022 budget hearing, the city hired numerous safety personnel in the mid- and late-1990s and anticipates several retirements in 2022 and for the next several years. The city plans to advertise for entry-level police officer positions in the first quarter of this year and, if this recommendation is approved, will advertise with modified age eligibility.
Legislation also noted that the timing is important to fill retirement slots and registration deadlines for training classes for those hired.”
• Approved a zoning change for 39.78 acres located between 2111 and 2301 E. Wooster St. from B-2 General Commercial to M-3 Business Park zoning. According to a legislative package document prepared for council when the matter was introduced in December, the future owner will construct a speculative industrial building which would be an expansion of the Wood Bridge Business Park.
A public hearing by the Planning, Zoning and Economic Development Committee of council on the matter was held prior to the council meeting.
“I think this is a good, worthwhile project,” said Robinette during the hearing.