Bowling Green is ending a months-long moratorium on shutoffs for delinquent electrical customers.
At last week’s council meeting, Utilities Director Brian O’Connell said that due to issues related to the coronavirus pandemic, delinquent customers increased by a factor of 2 to 2.5 compared to 2019 numbers. He said that in May, those numbers began to shrink with some beginning to pay bills again.
O’Connell said that shutoffs for non-payments would start in the first pay of July.
However, the BPU has approved a three-month payment plan that could be set up; in the past, customers could seek a one-month payment plan to catch up on past charges. He said that right now the plan is to contact relevant customers and notify them this month of the policy changes and how to make payment plans.
O’Connell said that shutoffs would only affect electrical, and not water, service. The state of Ohio, he said, has a ban in place on shutoffs for water customers and added that typically the city doesn’t do water shutoffs.
Also at the June 15 meeting, Council President Mark Hollenbaugh said that the body’s next meeting, on July 6, will be the first meeting in months during which the public will have an opportunity to physically attend.
Council began live-streaming its meetings online, with no audience attendance, in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hollenbaugh said Monday that the details about that meeting will be forthcoming.
Also at the meeting, council:
• Introduced an ordinance establishing the much-discussed Gateway Zoning District. The planning commission at its June 3 meeting recommended council approval; council had referred the matter to the commission in February for their review. A legislative package document prepared for council noted the district “is a result of recommendations from planning documents” and “includes an intent, applicability, graphic illustrations, definitions, permitted uses, lot and site standards, massing and facade standards, building design elements, and signage standards. It also serves as a blueprint moving forward for updates to the zoning code.” A public hearing on the ordinance was scheduled for July 20 at 6:15 p.m.
• Passed unanimously an ordinance to sign an agreement with the Ohio Department of Transportation to advertise for bids and enter into contracts for the construction of a roundabout at East Wooster Street and Campbell Hill Road. The project is not expected to be bid until late 2022, with construction expected to be finished in the late fall of 2023.
• Unanimously approved a resolution authorizing the city to accept funds for local governments through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act passed by the state of Ohio, and to create a Local Coronavirus Relief Fund. Passage of the legislation, which must be in place by June 30, is required to receive the funds. The legislative package document stated it has not yet been determined how much funding will be received.
• Approved the appointment of Anthony King to the human relations commission for a term ending May 31, 2021.