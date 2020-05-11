Bowling Green is open, safe, strong and moving forward.
As Ohio retail ramps up Tuesday, Bowling Green businesses are following, with support from Bowling Green Economic Development.
Kati Thompson, executive director, said the organization will be supporting businesses with signs, social media and an in-person visit. The #movingforwardBG campaign launches today.
“Representatives are going to be going to as many Bowling Green business as possible — not just downtown — giving them posters, signs and floor decals to help maintain social distancing guidelines,” Thompson said. “We’re really excited to get this message out.”
The signs say “We are open, we are safe, we are strong, we are #movingforwardBG.”
The message came out of meetings the group has been having with the city administration along with businesses, which were shut down for weeks over coronavirus.
“One of the biggest messages is for people to feel safe as they begin interacting with the business community,” Thompson said.
The green light from the state to open retail business is Tuesday. Restaurants may open outside areas on Friday, then fully open on May 21. Bars, barbershops, hair salons, nail salons and day spas may also open on Friday.
In addition to the signs, Thompson and the team will be sharing floor plan details on how to maintain social distance in businesses.
The campaign also promotes cleaning and sanitizing regularly, wearing masks and ensuring employees are healthy.
Businesses and residents are encouraged to share positive stories on social media with the #movingforwardBG hashtag.
Facebook: Moving Forward BG
Instagram: @movingforwardbg
Twitter: @movingforwardBG