Those parking within Bowling Green-owned parking lots and at on-street parking stalls are being reminded of certain parking regulations, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the police division.
Since 2019, there has been no charge to park in city-owned parking lots within the downtown area. There are, however, time limit restrictions both in the parking lots and in on-street parking stalls. Each area is marked with signage indicating the time restrictions.
Those time limit restrictions are being enforced. Additionally, where parking meters are located, the charge for parking exists and meter violations are also being enforced.