Bowling Green police have not had to issue any parking tickets or tow any vehicles left parked on snow streets.
“People have done a good job of heeding the city’s advice,” said Bowling Green Police Division Lt. Adam Skaff.
The city declared a snow emergency at 9 a.m. Wednesday, in advance of the storm. Vehicles had to be moved off designated snow streets and from cul-de-sacs by 11 am.
Vehicles not removed are subject to being towed and/or issued a citation.
Even those who do not live on snow streets are being asked to remove vehicles from the street whenever possible. Doing so helps crews remove snow along the roads quickly and safely.