It was fate that one of Bowling Green’s own was in New York City the day of the Sept. 11 attacks.
Dr. William Feeman was in the city for a medical conference and to do an exhibition on his research with cholesterol.
Feeman was in the basement of the building where all the exhibits were. He said he heard about the attacks during lunch at around noon. At that time, no one was panicking.
“Everybody was just sitting there eating lunch. Nobody looked like they were all upset about something,” Feeman said.
Feeman continued with the conference and was going to the afternoon sessions. He said the chairman of the meetings told them the attacks were terrorist attacks and their help was needed.
“I was born in the military, raised in the military and served in the military. My inclination was not to run away,” he said.
He and other medical personnel left the conference heading for Chelsea Pier. Feeman said a nurse flagged down a bus full of German tourists to try to commander the bus.
After telling the tourists what was going on, the medical personnel all got on the bus and went to the pier.
Feeman said once they got there, they were stopped by the police. When they told them there were doctors on the bus, the police let them through.
They began to set up a medical assistance area.
Feeman said he stayed there until 1 a.m. During that time, there were not a lot of people coming to the pier in need of help.
Feeman heard there was only one person who showed up at the pier.
“I heard one guy came in and had something in his eye. He was immediately mobbed by 10 doctors who were sitting there frustrated, waiting for all of these mass casualties,” he said.
After a few hours, Feeman and some others tried to go to ground zero and see if anyone there needed their help. He said they were told it was too dangerous to go.
While waiting for patients to come, Feeman wrote a poem describing what it was like at the pier.
The poem went:
We waited, waited, waited in vain,
For all the mass casualties had never came
Feeman said he couldn’t get a ride back to his hotel that night. He had to walk back to his hotel, which was a few miles away from the pier.
It was strange walking in the silent city, he recalled.
“There was no one on the streets, I was the only one.”
He went back to the pier the next morning. Feeman said it was swarming with doctors and nurses from the city’s hospitals and medical schools.
With a lot of doctors in the area and very few people to help, Feeman left for the hotel around noon.
Feeman wanted to help in any way he could, but there was really nothing he could do. In a way, he felt helpless.
“It’s like going to the Olympics and you find out you have COVID. With all the work you have done, you can’t participate,” Feeman said.
After leaving the pier on Wednesday, Feeman was able to finally call his wife. He said the phone lines were down and couldn’t call her the day of the attacks.
He couldn’t get a flight home until Friday. Feeman said all the flights were canceled and every rental car was already taken.
Only a few people were on that flight to Detroit.
Even more traumatic for him was watching the 9/11 coverage and reading about it after he got back to Bowling Green. Seeing people jumping from the burning towers on TV is something he will always remember.
Years after that day, Feeman gave some memorabilia to the Wood County Historical Society to put in a time capsule. He said he gave them newspapers from the day of the attacks, a T-shirt given out to the first responders on that day and a copy of the poem he wrote.
Feeman said he thought they would be worth more with the historical society instead of sitting in his basement. He also wanted Bowling Green to know one of their citizens was there and willing to help.
Feeman has been living in Bowling Green since 1974. He opened a practice here that year after serving in the U.S. Air Force.
He plans to retire in two years.
After going through this experience and after learning more information about the attacks years after, Feeman said his main thought is why did it have to happen.