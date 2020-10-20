Bowling Green Council is set to again take on the issue of rental registration, licensing and inspections early next month after a six-month hiatus caused by the pandemic.
During Monday’s meeting, Council President Mark Hollenbaugh announced a special Saturday meeting of council’s committee-of-the-whole to be held Nov. 7 at 10 a.m.
“I would like to set up some sort of timetable as to what we might do, and possibly look at an initial step… that is something we could do to get the ball rolling,” Hollenbaugh said.
Council’s Community Improvement Committee held a series of meetings on the topic earlier this year and heard public input, producing a draft report of recommendations in April. Those recommendations were to have been reviewed and discussed during a committee-of-the-whole meeting scheduled for May 4, but the crisis caused by the coronavirus forced that meeting to be put off.
“This is one of the things that we had on our list of things to do after we set our priorities this year,” Hollenbaugh said, “and we came out of the gate rather rapidly on it. Much like everything else on our list it kind of got shot down due to COVID and we had to focus more on just sort of keeping the lights on.
“I’ve wrestled with this since summer, as to when we could get back to this,” he said, “and over the last months I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about it. I didn’t like that it was just hanging out there. One thing COVID seems to make clear is there’s a great deal of anxiety and uncertainty in people’s lives, and having this out there causes people to not know what’s going to come of it.”
Hollenbaugh said that, initially, he thought that the next meeting to discuss the issue could wrap up their work, but over the last several weeks he’s noticed that COVID “seems to be getting worse and not better, and uncertainty and anxiety seems to be growing rather than diminishing. And so I wouldn’t want us necessarily to do something that would have unintended consequences.”
He acknowledged that there are people in the community who are currently unemployed, or behind on their rent, and so he doesn’t want to take actions that could lead to difficulties for them.
“You never know from week to week if more people will be going back to work or if more people will be laid off,” he said.
Hollenbaugh said he is approaching the Nov. 7 meeting as a discussion with council members as to how they want to proceed on the issue, what sort of schedule they want to set, and to also look at an initial step that could be taken.
Also at the meeting, council:
• Heard an update from Public Works Director Brian Craft, via Municipal Administrator Lori Tretter, that more than 514 people signed up for October brush pickup. For those who missed the signup, there is an option to take items to the landfill, she said. Tretter also said that leaf pickup is slated to start Nov. 9.
• Heard that the next meeting of the Transportation and Safety Committee will be held at 6 p.m. on Nov. 2. The main discussion point of the meeting is to be safety-related items that might be potential additions to the 2021 budget.
• Heard that the Sidewalk Commission, which met on Oct. 13, will next hold a meeting in February so that they can review a list of potential sidewalks to be worked on.
• Heard that the next meeting of the Finance Committee will be held Dec. 3 at 5 p.m. to hold a hearing on the 2021 budget.
• Introduced an ordinance allowing Utilities Director Brian O’Connell to advertise for bids and enter into a contract for a carbon dioxide chemical feed system at the water treatment plant, estimated to cost $450,000. According to the legislative package document, the current carbon dioxide diffuser system “is inefficient and can reach maximum capacity when the plant produces close to the current maximum treatment rate,” and can be difficult to regulate under certain conditions. The BlueInGreen CDOX system being considered as replacement “provides the lowest operating cost and highest CO2 efficiency,” in addition to other features. The water and sewer capital improvement budget contains funds for the project.
• Introduced an ordinance allowing O’Connell to advertise for bids and enter into a contract for elevator repairs at the water treatment plant. The legislative package document notes that the freight elevator in the plant’s softening building “needs repairs due to age, leaking hydraulics, and operating problems. Staff has maintained the elevator over the years, but it is at the point where a complete overhaul of the elevator is needed.” The cost estimate for the work is $100,000. The water and sewer capital improvement budget contains funds for the repairs, though costs could increase if the existing space is undersized or collapses during the work, the document stated.