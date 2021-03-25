The City of Bowling Green is extending the tax filing due date to May 17 for 2020 tax returns to be in alignment with the IRS and the State of Ohio.
Withholding payment and reporting is not affected by this change and is still due in the time frames stated in the Ohio Revised Code and Bowling Green city ordinances.
Income tax filings may be turned in by mail or by using the drop box located outside the building. Forms can be downloaded from the Income Tax Division webpage located on the city’s website - www.bgohio.org/. A list of Frequently Asked Questions is available and may help provide some guidance.
The Income Tax Division is open to help complete Bowling Green tax returns. Bring a copy of your W-2(s) and your Federal tax return (Form 1040).