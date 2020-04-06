Mayor Mike Aspacher on Monday signed an emergency declaration for the City of Bowling Green as the coronavirus crisis continues worldwide.
The move is intended to keep pace with other federal and state emergency declarations.
Aspacher made the announcement at Monday’s city council meeting that he had signed the executive action that afternoon at the recommendation of the city administration.
“We felt this was a prudent action to take at this time,” he said, stating that the major reason for doing so is to maintain consistency with the recent federal disaster declaration and the March 9 Ohio emergency declaration.
“What we’re finding is, in order for the city to, in a most timely fashion, apply for federal relief money that might be coming… that time is going to be of the essence. This is primarily administrative in nature and it will expire when the emergencies declared by the president and the governor have expired.”
Asked by Councilman Neocles Leontis if the declaration changes anything regarding the day-to-day lives of citizens, Aspacher said that it did not, but said the city still advises citizens to follow the recommendations coming from the CDC, health department and other such agencies.