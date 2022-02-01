A snow emergency for the city has been declared in advance of the winter storm. This snow emergency is effective at 9 this morning.
Vehicles must be moved off designated snow streets and from cul-de-sacs within two (2) hours of this emergency declaration, by 11 a.m. Vehicles not removed are subject to being towed and/or issued a citation.
Snow streets are marked with blue and white signs. A full list can also be found at https://www.bgohio.org/480/Snow-Streets-Snow-Emergencies
Those who do not live on snow streets are also asked to remove vehicles from the street whenever possible. Doing so helps crews remove snow along the roads quickly and safely.