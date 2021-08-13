For the first time in 18 years Bowling Green curlers are on the ice, competing in the U.S. Junior Nationals.
Black Swamp Curling Center member Natalie Hollands, 15, will be the skip for the team, and her sister, Jersey, 13, will be the alternate.
“I’m excited to meet new teams and get a taste of what it’s like to play on a national level,” Natalie said.
The skip is often considered the captain of the team and is the one standing at the far end of the ice giving directions to the other three team members. The alternate is a fifth team member.
“I basically call the shots, lead the team and keep everybody upbeat and happy,” Hollands said. “There’s a lot of strategy to the game and sometimes my brain will get mushy, so as much as it’s my role to lead, my teammates hold me up and stuff.”
The US Junior Nationals curling event was this week in Chaska, Minnesota. This is the highest level competition in the country for athletes 21 years of age and younger. The winning team will qualify for the Junior World Championships.
The last time someone from Northwest Ohio competed in the US Junior Nationals was in 2003, when kids from the Bowling Green Curling Club were skipped by future gold medalist, Tyler George, to a bronze medal finish.
Like many sporting events, this one has been bumped back several months because of the pandemic. The change benefited Jersey, as she was just added to the team in July.
“I think it’s really exciting and a great opportunity. Even if I don’t get a chance to play I’m grateful to be there and hang out with the team. It’s really fun with the team dynamics,” Jersey said.
Natalie qualified as a 14-year-old, in February. The season ended in April and the club closed during the summer, which has made for some unusual preparation for the contest.
“Since the club closed in April, we haven’t had any ice since camp. So that’s a time I really used to practice and make sure I can make certain shots, but one of the great things our team has is great chemistry,” Natalie said. “I’ve just been trying to keep up with what I eat and trying to stay active every day, and trying to move around, making sure I have my endurance. Stretching is key. If you don’t stretch for a really long time and try to get low while delivering a rock, that’s not going to work.”
A Bowling Green resident and student at Ohio Virtual Academy, Natalie is now 15.
The team is made up of girls from several states. Vice skip, Sophia Ryhorchuk, 16, curls out of the Four Seasons Curling Club in Blaine, Minnesota; Second, Ella Fleming, 16, curls out of the Capital Curling Club in Bismarck, North Dakota; Lead, Morgan Zacher,15, curls out of the Chaska Curling Center.
“Jersey is going to be an alternate. There’s going to be a whole bunch of COVID rules and if anything pops up, somebody doesn’t qualify, there’s a quarantine, a test result comes back positive, I can put her in rotation,” Addison Hollands, the team coach, said.
The girls met several years ago at the U.S. Junior Curling Camps and maintained their friendships as they each grew into captains of their own local teams. Having qualified for the U18 National Championships, the girls received a bid to U.S. Junior Nationals for a chance to represent the United States in the World Championships.
As the youngest team at Junior Nationals, the girls wanted to focus on fun, team communication and team chemistry.
“At this level, teams do not miss a lot of shots. Strategy and shot execution will be the biggest keys to winning,” Natalie said.
Hollands has been named director for the United States Junior Curling Association. He will be managing the position out of the Black Swamp Curling Club.
After starting the Junior Curling program at the Black Swamp Curling Center several years ago, Hollands created a new development program for young curlers. He applied ideas from Little League baseball and the belt system in karate. The approach has been adopted by other clubs in Ohio which have also formed a youth league with teams from Ontario.
“The growth of the junior curling program and high school programs has caught the attention of curlers around the country and in Canada. If our community wants to host world championships, professional televised curling, or high level junior curling events, the connections have been made and Northwest Ohio can become the curling Mecca of the Midwest if folks really want it,” Hollands said.