Bowling Green council member William Herald will be holding his 42nd Fourth Ward quarterly meeting on July 15 starting at 7 p.m.
He will give an update on recent city-related matters, including a status report of potential safety legislation related to face masks. There will be ample time for citizens to bring up issues, concerns and questions.
Due to the effects of the coronavirus, the meeting will be held virtually via Zoom. For those wishing to join the meeting, type https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85188624214 into the address bar on a computer. In response to the question, “Open Zoom?” either: (a) click Join or (b) click Cancel and then click “join from your browser.” (If prompted, the meeting number is: 851 8862 4214.)
It may be prudent to start the process 10-15 minutes prior to the meeting.
Questions can be directed to Herald at 419-352-6644 prior to the meeting.
All are welcome to attend.