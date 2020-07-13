Prior to a special council meeting set for Tuesday, Councilman Bill Herald heard constituent concerns about a potential mask mandate in Bowling Green Monday.
The meeting, which was held virtually, was a quarterly meeting for BG’s 4th Ward, which Herald represents.
The agenda for Tuesday’s special council meeting states that council plans to introduce an “ordinance requiring face coverings in certain public spaces to limit the spread of COVID-19.”
As discussed during the July 6 meeting of council, the original plan had been to have the ordinance ready for introduction and passage during the July 20 meeting, but some council members called for quicker action. A release from Herald announcing Monday’s ward meeting stated that “due to the leadership of Council President (Mark) Hollenbaugh, dedicated and responsive hard work by council and off-the-charts citizen input, the proposed legislation will be ready” at Tuesday’s meeting.
During Monday’s meeting, Herald noted that in drafting the legislation, ordinances from a number of Ohio cities were looked at, including Columbus, Cincinnati and Delaware, and the decision was made to use an ordinance passed by Dayton as a template.
With Dayton as the example, he said the individual council members funneled their communications to Hollenbaugh, who worked on the language, which was then sent to City Attorney Mike Marsh.
As of Monday evening the proposed language of the ordinance states in part that people shall wear a face covering over their nose, mouth and chin when entering, exiting or waiting in line at a place of business or government building or facility, or while waiting in line at such places, or in any public transportation vehicle, such as a bus, taxi or ride sharing vehicles or at a transit stop, or while waiting for public transit. They shall also have their face covered in any outdoor space where or when a physical separation of at least 6 feet can’t be maintained from others who are not members of their own household.
“So, you go for a walk, there’s nobody within 6 feet, not a big deal,” Herald said.
Exceptions to the ordinance include any person who cannot wear a face covering because of a medical condition, mental health condition, special needs or a developmental disability, or who is unable to remove the face covering without assistance, and anyone who should not wear a face covering under CDC guidance. Also exempted are children under 6 years old, and restaurant or bar patrons while eating or drinking, while they are seated.
Further exempted are those walking or exercising outdoors or in a gym as long as 6 feet of separation is maintained. In a gym setting, a face covering must be worn when not exercising.
Further exempted would be people working in their work office, conference room or workspace not intended for public use as long as social distancing is maintained; those inside a personal or commercial vehicle; and people acting in their capacity as a public safety employee or emergency responder “when wearing a face covering would interfere with or limit their ability” to carry out their duties, and people complying with the directions of public safety employees or emergency responders..
Regarding schools, the ordinance would allow schools and school districts to follow the regulations and guidelines from their governing bodies and the Ohio Department of Education. Masks also would not be required in settings such as during dental or medical treatment.
Under the language, the ordinance would remain in effect until Dec. 31, and violators would be subject to a civil penalty of $50 per offense.
Meeting attendee Mike Leestma said the issue of masks depends on the mask they’re wearing.
“It’s senseless to have a mask on if people aren’t going to wear it correctly and have the correct mask,” Leestma said.
“The way I’m looking at this is, this is a small cost to lower the prospects – not eliminate but lower the prospects – of people being infected,” Herald said. “So that’s a tool, not the be-all and end-all, a tool to try and decrease the effect of COVID-19. … I think that the prospects of positively impacting the spread and degree to which this virus is spreading would be better in the world where this legislation is passed.”
One concern, he noted, is the potential impending return of Bowling Green State University students to the city. Herald also said that a number of emails he received suggested there be an educational effort accompanying the ordinance, and the possibility was suggested of using CARES funding to purchase masks that police could hand out to those who might not be wearing one.
“It’s a multi-pronged effort,” Herald said of the ordinance. “This is just one prong.”
One issue raised with the ordinance was the proposed Dec. 31 ending date.
Attendee Rhonda Garvey noted the changing nature of COVID-19 and felt that the more than five-month period of the ordinance “is way too long.”
Leestma also shared that view.
“That’s five months you’re causing more people to be upset, I think, by having that far out.”
Herald said he had suggested Sept. 30 as an ending date initially, and said the importance is in actually having an end date in the legislation at all, to help people realize it is not permanent. If it was decided that it needed to be extended, he said, that would give opportunity for public comment.
Garvey also asked why, with the current mask mandate in place from Gov. Mike DeWine, there was a need for the ordinance at all.
Last week, prompted by rising COVID-19 cases in Wood County, DeWine issued an order mandating masks be worn in public places in the county. The order remains in place as case numbers in Wood County continue to rise.
Herald said the idea is to have consistency, so that the city wouldn’t be bouncing back and forth between having a mandate from the state, and not having it.
Garvey and attendee Shelly Leestma also asked Herald about what criteria the need for the ordinance was based on. Garvey said that Wood County Hospital had not had any COVID-19 patients for the past week.
“So what’s the urgency?” she said.
“The idea is, regardless of where we are at… we’re trying to do the best we can,” Herald said. “We’re trying to put this in place so we can contribute to a decrease of what’s going on and hopefully it will be effective but not onerous.”
Shelly Leestma stated the statistic that deaths from COVID-19 in Wood County have not increased since June 16.
“I just really feel, and this is just personal opinion, that mandating the masks with this type of number is causing more harm in our community than good,” she said. “You’re not getting the good result you want. People want to make the choice themselves. And if you watch in Bowling Green, a majority of the people are wearing masks. I’ve seen it. I don’t want to particularly wear a mask, but I do it for the greater good.”
Herald said the point of the ordinance is to try and assist with the present situation, and keep it from getting worse while still being sensitive and setting an end date. He said he did not discount her point regarding potential harm to peoples’ mental state, but the issue is balancing the ordinance with exemptions and having it be part of the solution.