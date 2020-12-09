Bowling Green Councilman and Bowling Green State University professor Neocles Leontis was pronounced dead following a crash Tuesday evening on Ohio 25.
According to a release from the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, at 6:09 p.m. a 911 call was received regarding a motor vehicle crash with injuries on Route 25 near Nims Road.
Initial investigation indicated that a southbound car had entered the opposite lane of travel, striking a northbound vehicle. The car then struck a second northbound vehicle with a front-end collision.
The Middleton Township Fire Department and medics from Mid County and the Bowling Green Fire Division responded to the scene.
Multiple people were transported for medical treatment.
Leontis, the driver of the southbound vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries obtained during the collision.
Leontis' wife, Vassiliki, was a passenger in his car, Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn said this morning. He said he did not know the extent of her injuries. He also said it could be days before additional details on the crash are released.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the sheriff’s office.
In a statement, Bowling Green Mayor Mike Aspacher said he is saddened by Leontis' tragic and untimely death.
"I am saddened for his family, his students and peers at Bowling Green State University, and our community. I wish to extend my most heartfelt condolences to Neocles’ family," he said.
"Neocles was a tireless advocate for issues such as sustainability and science, improved housing conditions and social justice. While on City Council, Neocles proved to be a vocal supporter for these issues, devoting countless hours working to improve our community. He made a significant positive impact on both his students and our community and his loss will surely be felt."
Leontis was elected to council in 2019 after he unseated Bruce Jeffers, a fellow Democrat, in the May primary and ran unopposed in November. He joined council in January and was an active voice in rental reform in the city and mask mandates when coronavirus struck.
The professor of chemistry at Bowling Green State University was active in civic, energy and environmental issues for many years, and had been a research and science educator for 33 years.
He had a bachelor of science degree in chemistry from Ohio State University (1977), a master’s in physical chemistry Harvard University (1981) and Ph.D. in biophysical chemistry, Yale University (1986).