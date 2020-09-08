With the pandemic continuing around the world, Bowling Green Council on Tuesday heard concerns about cases of the virus on the Bowling Green State University campus, and about mask-wearing in the community.
Councilman Neocles Leontis asked Mayor Mike Aspacher’s assistance in communicating some questions raised by faculty members about campus coronavirus cases to BGSU President Rodney Rogers.
Leontis, himself a BGSU faculty member, said that recently 20 documented cases on campus jumped to 40 in a week’s time.
“We know that the amount of testing is not adequate,” he said. “We could be at the beginning of a real outbreak on campus.”
Enough testing is not being done to determine whether that’s the case, he said.
Leontis said he wanted more transparency from BGSU in terms of knowing more about the cases on campus.
“We do need to see the numbers, and we don’t see the numbers,” he said.
Aspacher said the city itself “will continue to take its cues and make its decisions based on advice from scientists and health care experts.”
While he said he wasn’t in a position to speak on whether the university is being fully transparent or not, Aspacher said he had no reason to think they aren’t.
Aspacher said he felt confident that BGSU is doing what needs to be done regarding the pandemic. He said they have consulted with health care experts and scientists at the local, state and national level. He said he believes BGSU officials are committed to doing what they can to monitor and contain the spread on campus and in the community.
“I believe that we both are committed to do all that we can do,” Aspacher said, adding that he has faith both in Rogers and in BGSU’s chief health officer, Ben Batey.
Aspacher also said that there is definitely continuous learning that is taking place “for all of us.”
Aspacher said he would be happy to see the questions discussed by Leontis, to take them under advisement, and share with with Rogers when an opportunity arose.
Aspacher further noted he is monitoring the relevant data from Wood County Hospital, and said at this time they have not seen a significant number of coronavirus patients there.
Near the end of Tuesday’s meeting, Council President Mark Hollenbaugh asked community members to remain strong as the pandemic continues. He said that in May, when businesses began to reopen, it was made clear that mask wearing would be a part of their success, and the city itself passed a mask ordinance.
However, he said that after months of the pandemic people are becoming “weary” and that he’d noticed some people becoming “sloppy” in their mask wearing habits.
Hollenbaugh said that fall is coming quickly, and with it the usual cold and flu season on top of COVID-19, as well as the instinct to spend more time indoors due to cooler temperatures.
“Everyone hang in there and continue to be vigilant and hopefully we can push through this until there’s a vaccine available.”
Also at the meeting, council:
• Heard from members of the BG BRAVE (Black Rights, Activism, Visibility and Equity) organization about some of their recent activities, including a virtual vigil commemorating the anniversary of the lynching of Emmett Till, and work to encourage voter registration. Member Lindsay Durham noted that in BG, African Americans make up less than 6% of the population, but account for 20% of the arrests. “I ask once again that a special meeting be called to address these concerns and other concerns that black people have,” she said.
• Heard from Aspacher that the deadline for the work of the city’s sustainability committee, which originally was set for this month, has been extended until the first quarter of 2021 at their request, citing the fact that, due to coronavirus, they have not been able to meet as a group. The committee was formed by council in 2019 to examine the city’s sustainability efforts and to make further recommendations.
• Heard from Councilman Greg Robinette that the finance committee will meet Oct. 19 at 6 p.m.
• Excused the absence of Councilman John Zanfardino. The remainder of council attended the meeting either in person or remotely.