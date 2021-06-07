Complete streets saw some action from Bowling Green Council on Monday.
Council re-introduced and approved monies allowing a consultant to work on the issue, and a complete streets ordinance penned by Councilwoman Rachel Phipps will be forwarded on to City Attorney Mike Marsh for review.
“What we do need is a community discussion” on the extent Bowling Green wants complete streets, Councilman Bill Herald said during Monday’s meeting. “The guidelines and the goals shift over time. They have shifted over time. … It’s been a while. Revisit it.”
Complete streets refers to the concept that roadways should be made safe and usable for all users.
The funding matter was re-introduced Monday as part of a series of supplemental appropriations. According to the legislative package document prepared for council by Municipal Administrator Lori Tretter, the $6,300 appropriation would “fund professional services from Mannik and Smith to update the portion of the 2008 Master Transportation Plan that pertains to a consolidated bicycle treatment map and guidance.”
The firm would utilize existing traffic data from the Ohio Department of Transportation and Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments, roadway data such as lane widths and speed limits, and community and bicycle treatment survey results from the Bicycle Safety Commission to develop and update a consolidated bicycle treatment map that will connect destinations. The firm would make a presentation to council at the conclusion of their work.
The document states that this “is an extension of the city’s on-going efforts to create a consolidated bicycle treatment map that could be codified by council and inserted into the planning process of the various paving projects.”
This matter was originally introduced during council’s May 17 meeting as part of a $15,000 appropriation, the cost of which also incorporated professional engineering services from Poggemeyer Design Group to assist in designing a multi-use trail from the community center to the high school and the Cogans Crossing neighborhood.
However, at that time Phipps raised questions about the Mannik and Smith portion, voicing concerns about its timing, and whether it might conflict with council’s own complete streets work. Ultimately, at that time council voted to sever the Mannik and Smith portion from the appropriation, allowing the multi-use path engineering funds to go forward. The action required that the Mannik and Smith portion be re-introduced later. Some on council commented that the move would allow them more time to review the various issues.
During Monday’s meeting, the re-introduced appropriation passed unanimously without discussion.
Phipps during Monday’s meeting reminded council that she had previously circulated a model complete streets ordinance and draft policy, noting council had set revisiting complete streets as either a policy or ordinance as among its priorities. Council had passed a resolution, which does not carry the force of law, supporting complete streets in 2015.
Phipps asked if council could that night decide whether to focus on either an ordinance or policy.
Council President Mark Hollenbaugh suggested that the draft documents both be sent to Marsh and that the issue would be assigned to a committee for discussion. Herald suggested that the ordinance be sent on to Marsh, noting that policies were rarely voted on by council.
“We really do need to to take a step back and have a community discussion on where we would like to go with complete streets,” Herald said. “Because it is an important topic” with significant ramifications in city neighborhoods.
“There’s a lot to discuss and a lot of input to get,” Herald added. “Rachel’s done above and beyond work to place it on the agenda and do some of the preliminary structural work.”
Following additional discussion, Hollenbaugh ultimately asked Phipps to forward the drafted ordinance to Marsh, and that he would additionally assign it to a committee.