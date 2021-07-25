The Black Swamp Arts Festival will have an expanded beer garden this year.
By a unanimous vote, Bowling Green City Council on Monday approved the festival’s request to expand their beer garden offered in Lot 2.
The festival is scheduled for Sept. 10-12.
According to a legislative package document prepared by Municipal Administrator Lori Tretter, on June 15 the BSAF requested to alter the approved footprint for the beer garden area to include all of City Parking Lot 2. However, Tretter noted that under city ordinances she did not “have the authority to grant the permission to use Lot 2 for an F permit function and I denied the request.”
The BSAF submitted an appeal the same day and a public hearing on the matter was held Monday prior to the council meeting.
“Although I had to deny the permit,” Tretter wrote, “I do support council granting the appeal. … The BSAF is seeking to make the area safer and reduce congestion. The BSAF Committee has a proven record of success in its beer garden area. Furthermore, this request has been reviewed by city staff, including the police chief, and we do not have concerns with this permission bring granted.”
During the public hearing, Amy Craft Ahrens, co-chair of the BSAF’s concession committee, said that the festival had been interested in expanding the beer garden previously and “this is the year to finally push for this for several different reasons.”
Among those is the pandemic, Craft Ahrens said, noting that the larger area would allow for more spacing between patrons. It would also allow attendees “to have their family sit in a family unit… and to be able to take their beverage up to take their food,” making it more convenient for festival-goers.
She said that approximately 30% of the festival’s budget comes from beer sales.
“We are not a beer fest, but it is crucial to what we do to fund the festival,” Craft Ahrens said, noting that the expanded area could potentially increase their sales.
“I think that we’ve shown ourselves over the last 27 years to be a conscientious partner with the city,” she said. “We are very conscious of how we have the signage so people know where they can and cannot have their beverage. It will be very much like the DORA signage, maybe a little more noticeable.
“We do feel that we can make this work, and be successful for the festival, successful for the city, and maintain our history of non-issues. … I think we’ve shown that we can do it and do it safely.”
During the meeting that followed, council unanimously approved the request.
Also at the meeting, council:
• Introduced an ordinance that, with the declaration of Juneteenth as a federal holiday, would add Juneneenth to the list of observed holidays in the city.
Tretter noted in the legislative package document that “due to the timing of the declaration by President Biden (June 17), no employees were given paid leave in 2021 and city offices remained open – there simply was not adequate time for council to take action, to adhere to protocols for union agreements to be modified, or provide notice to the public who would have been impacted by city services and facilities being closed.”
If approved, the change would be implemented in 2022.
• Saw Mayor Mike Aspacher proclaim July as Parks and Recreation Month in the city.
• Heard from Amanda Gamby, the city’s sustainability coordinator, regarding her recent waste diversion report. She said the city is continuing to see the cost of recycling go down, from an average of $150 per ton at the same time last year to a current average of $130 per ton. She also said that both solid waste and recycling tonnage are down about 1%, likely due to people shifting back to work and school. Addressing the pilot food waste drop-off site, Gamby noted that over the four months that it has been in action, approximately 6.5 tons of food has been collected.
• Heard from Public Infrastructure Director Brian O’Connell, who discussed combined sewer overflows. He noted that over the past three years, the city has successfully not exceeded more than 4 CSOs. There have been two CSOs this year, all related to rainfall.
• Heard that a council committee-of-the-whole meeting to discuss the rental inspections issue has been moved to Thursday at 5 p.m. in council chamber.