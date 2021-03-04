Bowling Green Council on Monday finished work to finalize a much-discussed historic preservation ordinance.
The special meeting followed the evening’s regular council meeting. The ordinance, after council’s edits are incorporated, will go before the body for a vote at their anext meeting.
The legislation has recently been subject to a great deal of time and effort; the document itself was crafted by the Historic Preservation Commission over a period of 18 months. Monday’s meeting was council’s second in as many weeks focused on finalizing the legislation, which has proceeded through a series of city commissions and committees, as well as a number of drafts, over the last several weeks. On Feb. 22, council held a three-hour session looking at the proposed ordinance, and on Friday much of the Historic Preservation Commission’s meeting was focused on proposing recommended revisions.
Council is scheduled to put the matter to a vote at its March 15 meeting; the continued work on the legislation has prompted the vote to be postponed multiple times.
As with the Feb. 22 meeting, much of council’s work on Monday centered on the painstaking work of making often technical edits, proceeding through the document section by section. Among the edits incorporated were a series of suggestions from Nathan Bevel of the State Historic Preservation Office that would help the legislation pass muster when reviewed by the state and the National Park Service. Council also voted to incorporate a series of edits recommended by the HPC.
A sticking point throughout the process has centered around section 158.06(D) of the proposed ordinance, which was raised again Monday night. The original section reads: “In the case of proposed Historic Districts, the Commission shall conduct a survey of all owners of properties within such a district and report the results of that survey, along with its recommendations in writing, to City Council. At least a simple majority of the owners must agree to the creation of the District before the Commission forwards a recommendation for designation.”
The issue of voting – what percentage of votes would move a historic district recommendation to council, and how many votes individual property owners should receive – has been the major question. When the legislation was under review by the Planning Commission about what percentage of owners must be in agreement, suggestions ranged from a supermajority of 60% to 67%, to that participation should be completely voluntary.
The HPC members supported the position of one vote per owner in a proposed historic district, and a simple majority.
Council had addressed certain aspects of the controversial section during the Feb. 22 meeting, including deciding to keep the simple majority vote provision as-is.
However, Councilwoman Rachel Phipps pointed out Monday that council hadn’t addressed the issue of how an owner should be defined for the purposes of the survey in the section – in other words, how many votes owners should receive. During the overall process in recent weeks, some suggestions had included that voting should be based on the properties’ frontage, or on the number of properties owned by a particular owner.
Councilman Greg Robinette moved that ownership be described “as identified by unique address.” That could mean, however, that if an owner owned more than one unique address, they would receive a vote for each one.
Robinette said that the owners’ vote on a recommendation for a district in the section was still just a recommendation to council.
“If the commission recommends us, it’s still going to end up on our desk as a city council,” he said.
“We are the ultimate determiners of this,” Robinette said, adding it’s simply a way of allowing property owners in a potential district “to share their views with the city as this process moves along.”
HPC secretary Les Barber, however, told council that, as currently written, if a majority of the property owners decided against a recommendation for a historic district, it would not come before council.
By voice vote, council voted against Robinette’s motion.
Council then approved, by voice vote, new language that each owner would have a single vote, even if the owner owns more than one property in a district.
This, however, raised additional questions – what about co-owners, or properties owned by a trust, publicly traded business, or other such scenario?
City Attorney Mike Marsh was asked to address the issue.
Council President Mark Hollenbaugh said that the problem was wanting the legislation to indicate that each property owner gets one vote, but also only one vote per property, “and those things seem to be at odds with each other.”
Phipps suggested a sentence be added to the definition of “owner” in the legislation to clarify that when voting on inclusion in a historic district, no matter how many owners of record there are for a property, there would only be one vote.
“You’re going to run into situations where persons, because of their relationship to companies, will have more than one vote whether you like it or not,” said Marsh.
Hollenbaugh suggested “for the purposes of the … survey in this section, an owner will have a single vote as to whether to create a historic district, regardless of the number of properties he or she owns,” and asked Marsh to adjust the language accordingly.
Also, after substantial discussion, council adjusted language in Section 158.09 regarding fines so that a $500 fine for maintenance and landscaping issues would only be levied once per offense, not for each day, and the issuance of the fine was not made mandatory.
Marsh was asked to incorporate the edits into the final document.
In other business on Monday, Hollenbaugh said that the city’s current mask mandate expires at the end of March, and that during its March 15 meeting, council will have to make a decision whether to extend the mandate.