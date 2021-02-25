The committee of the whole of Bowling Green Council will meet Monday at the conclusion of its 7 p.m. regularly scheduled council meeting.
This meeting will also be held in the council chamber located in the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St., to the proposed historical preservation ordinance.
This meeting will be live streamed over YouTube at www.bgohio.org/meetings.
Also, council's community improvement committee will meet on Monday at 6 p.m. in the council chamber to discuss rental registration, licensing and inspections.
That meeting will also be live streamed.