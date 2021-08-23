Bowling Green Council approved a series of supplemental appropriations during last week’s meeting, including money for studies related to the planned new city building and a new sewer-cleaning truck.
Council approved a $85,000 appropriation which, according to a legislative package document prepared by Municipal Administrator Lori Tretter, was “for miscellaneous expenses relating to 2021 activities that were unanticipated last November when the 2021 budget was assembled. A majority of the funding will be for various safety studies and engineering analyses including environmental studies relating to the new City Administration Building. While a portion is for on-going projects, the other portion will be allocated to examine/study/develop plans for projects that may be proposed for American Rescue Plan funding in future budgets.”
Council also approved supplemental appropriations for a new Vactor truck, to be used in the cleaning the city’s sewers.
According to a document prepared for the board of public utilities by Utilities Director Brian O’Connell, the 2021 budget included funds to lease-to-own the Vactor over a five-year period.
However, it was later determined that interest and other costs of that plan would increase the cost by approximately $31,800 to $33,800, and it was decided to make a one-time purchase of the vehicle with available cash reserves to save those additional funds. Monies had already been included in the 2021 budget from two utilities-related funds for the planned first-year lease payment, and so a series of $196,222.50 appropriations and transfers were approved Monday for the full purchase price. The vehicle costs approximately $506,000.
Among the other supplemental appropriations were a $4,415 donation from Bowling Green State University to purchase equipment enabling the fire division to perform confined space rescues on campus, and $4,350 from two EMS grants awarded to the fire division. Tretter wrote that “this appropriates those amounts for EMS expenditures.”
Also at the meeting, council:
• Unanimously passed an ordinance making Juneteenth a city holiday on June 17. Councilman Bill Herald said the move gives evidence “of the progress we have made as a nation.” Councilman Jeff Dennis noted that under the ordinance the event becomes an official city holiday, complete with holiday pay, in 2022, and encouraged council members to see if there were options to compensate employees this year. “There have been a number of public entities … that have managed to compensate their employees, maybe with a floating holiday,” he said. “I think we should be looking at what we can do for our employees this year.”
• Passed 6-1 a resolution “requesting Congress and the President of the United States provide leadership and coordinate with state and local governments on accountable Lake Erie watershed protection restoration.” Councilman Greg Robinette voted against the measure, saying among his reasons that he felt “it is extremely naive that the requested federal intervention” would be better than the work of the state’s own H2Ohio water quality initiative.
• Additionally heard from Robinette, who spoke on the changes to the city’s zoning code, which are currently being drafted. He asked council that, when it comes time to review the new code’s language, they ensure it reflects “our intent clearly and succinctly. … The most important and the most impactful thing we can do this year is to spend the time and energy” required to “get the zoning code right.”
Councilwoman Sandy Rowland agreed with Robinette, saying the zoning board of appeals “gets all too many requests and they have to interpret on their own all too many hardship situations. I hope our new zoning regulations will address this a little more clearly so people know what a hardship is. … I certainly hope that we can make it very clear to our different boards and commissions as to our intent, what we want done with these appeals when it comes to the new zoning regulations.”
• Heard from Mayor Mike Aspacher, who noted that this week the tractor pull returns to the city, a year after the event was canceled due to the pandemic. “It was a big blow for our community,” Aspacher said. “We’re thankful that the tractor pullers and their great volunteers are going to be able to once again conduct the event.”