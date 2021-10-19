Nearly 18 months since they began discussing the issue in earnest last year, Bowling Green Council on Monday passed an ordinance dealing with inspections of rental properties.
The ordinance, with a few amendments, was approved on a vote of 5-2.
The rental question had actively been a part of council’s agenda since January 2020, when the issue was assigned to the community improvement committee. While the committee’s work was delayed by the pandemic between April and November of 2020, in total 14 meetings were held specifically focusing on the rental registration, licensing and inspection issue, the most recent of which was held at the end of July.
In May, council passed legislation creating a process for registering rental properties, which is still ongoing.
Throughout the consideration of the rental inspection issue, a major source of debate had been over what kind of inspections, and how many, should be undertaken.
One concern from some council members had been that the system proposed in the legislation relied too heavily on self-inspections performed by property owners via a self-inspection checklist, though those inspections could be audited. The checklist sheet is to be signed by a tenant. Some on council had advocated that a certain number or percentage of random, targeted and/or third party inspections or audits be performed.
Early in the meeting, council heard from citizens on the issue.
Vassiliki Leontis, widow of Councilman Neocles Leontis, who died in a car crash late last year, said council should reject the ordinance.
“The ordinance that is in hand today is the result of an entire section of regulations recommended by the community improvement committee being scrapped after that committee worked hard for 19 months.”
Neocles Leontis served on the committee before his death.
Leontis said her husband fought hard for substantive regulation of rental properties and backed his views with systematic data.
“At the time of his death more than 10 months ago, he might have been inclined to defend the ordinance that was in hand at that time, not necessarily the ordinance as it stands today,” Leontis said, saying he “was always firm on one thing – to defend and work for change with substance.”
Steve Green called the ordinance “overbearing, overreaching, time consuming and costly.
“I’m disappointed both professionally and personally. I feel this ordinance is bad for the city of Bowling Green. It’s not needed. Not one person, organization or community group has shown me the evidence. In fact, the data that the city zoning office and the Wood County Health Department – or should I say lack of data and lack of evidence – indicated that the existing housing issues are limited in number.
“I’m not saying there’s not some bad apples out there,” Green said later, “but the housing stock has greatly improved from what it was 30 years ago. … This law will punish those of us who already do the right things, as well as the individual tenants that you claim you desire to help.”
“You do not need to live in an unrepaired house or an apartment,” Matt Bostdorf said, indicating he was addressing the city’s tenants. He said there seems to be a misconception that landlords don’t care about their tenants.
“Good landlords care,” he said. “I know we have several great landlords in the room tonight.”
Bostdorf said the problem council is seeking to solve “would best be served with scalpel precision, and you’ve chosen to throw in a hand grenade.”
He said that for the city’s vision of the Gateway District near the Bowling Green State University campus to come to fruition, the city will need a strong relationship with property owners.
“Let’s cultivate that relationship,” Bostdorf said, “not light it on fire.”
Rick Metz encouraged council to table the ordinance and “let’s work through this … and come up with something that doesn’t put the cost on the tenants that we have in Bowling Green, and there’s hundreds of them, and it’s not all on the east side of town.”
As the inspection ordinance came up for its vote, some council members made statements.
“I chaired the committee that resulted in this legislation, and to hear the reaction to it, you would think it was fairly draconian, and it really is not,” said Councilman John Zanfardino, calling the ordinance as it stood “disappointingly weak, in my opinion.”
“What we have before us tonight is really not the work of the committee,” he said, but instead from the city administration. “I think it’ll have a minor good impact on Bowling Green, but to be completely honest, it’s light years short of what I hoped for” and what exists in most college towns.
“This is trying to do what college towns do and we are being met with terrific resistance. Not even quite sure how I will ultimately vote on what is before us based on what I just said,” Zanfardino said.
“This is truly the best I think we can do at this time,” said Councilwoman Sandy Rowland. “I know in time we will make changes. … No one is saying this is final.”
She said that one of the reasons it’s not feasible to mandate third-party inspections is that they estimate there are currently about 7,200 rental units in the city, and home inspectors must be licensed by the state. There are seven such inspectors in Wood County, she said.
“If we are to do this, in the name of keeping our tenants safe, we should get it done now, and not wait for years in order to have licensed inspectors inspect every unit,” Rowland said.
Councilman Bill Herald advocated for a council committee to do regular monitoring of how the ordinance is being implemented.
Herald also proposed an amendment that there be a minimum of 50 inspections performed each year, starting in 2024.
During the discussion that followed, Councilman Jeff Dennis said that council had previously heard from City Attorney Mike Marsh that establishing random audits was unconstitutional.
“Yes, that’s my opinion,” Marsh said. “I think you jeopardize the whole thing by doing something like this. … If we act on all the complaints we get, we’re going to do way more (audits) than this anyway, so I don’t understand the discussion, to be honest with you.
“We’ve talked about this for months,” he added later. “I’m going to be as strong as I can. You’re going to vote on this, this is a bad idea.”
The proposed amendment was unanimously voted down.
Councilwoman Rachel Phipps proposed an amendment stating that the city administrator or their designee may periodically set and revise a schedule of fees for the registration and inspection programs, subject to council approval. She noted that this language would make that clear in the present ordinance, as it already does elsewhere in the city’s code.
Councilman Greg Robinette spoke against it.
“All this adds to this legislation is words, nothing new,” he said.
The amendment passed 5-2, with Herald and Robinette voting no.
Herald proposed an amendment to section 121.05(C) which said repairs on a unit would have to be done immediately, stating after discussion that instead the repairs would be made in 30 days unless the time frame was extended by the planning director. The amendment passed unanimously.
Another amendment proposed by Herald, seeking to clarify elsewhere in the ordinance the requirement that a new tenant and a current occupant, if any, are to sign the self-certification inspection form, also passed unanimously.
In a statement issued after the meeting, Dennis stated, in part, that a self-inspection system that relies entirely on tenant complaints with no third-party audit requirement whatsoever “is a long way from where we need to be, and a long way from where other Ohio communities already are. Our economic development goals are so inextricably linked to the quality of our housing and neighborhoods that we cannot afford to continue to lag in this area.”
Prior to the final vote, Council President Mark Hollenbaugh offered a statement.
“There’s an ordinance that I keep on my desk all the time as a sort of reminder to me,” he said, “kind of a cautionary tale.” That ordinance is #4981 from May of 1989, and would have ended grandfathered properties in the city after 30 years. It failed on a vote of 6-1 against.
“Much like the ordinance before us this evening, there were property owners that were opposed to this, but there were also residents that were opposed to this,” he said. “And the residents that had an issue with this thought 30 years was too long. And therefore, in hopes of something better … there were comments made by council members at the time that perhaps something better would come along. And if this would have actually passed when it was before council … it would have gone into effect a couple years ago and this would have been problem solved instead of a problem continued.”
Hollenbaugh said he keeps the ordinance on his desk as a reminder that “it’s important that when we have an opportunity to make progress and take a step in the right direction, we don’t let the preferred perfect be the enemy of the good.”
The inspection legislation, as amended, passed on a vote of 5-2, with Dennis and Robinette voting against.