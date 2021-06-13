The legislative process got a workout at the Bowling Green Council meeting last week.
After lengthy debates, council passed new changes to existing anti-discrimination ordinances, as well as a measure to help keep order during public meetings.
Those issues were among 18 pieces of legislation under consideration by council during the June 7 meeting. The session featured a large audience taking up nearly all of the socially-distanced seating available in council chamber at the meeting’s 7 p.m. start time.
The alterations to the anti-discrimination ordinances included amendments to sections 153.01 and 153.02, and Chapter 39 of the codified ordinances.
According to a legislative package document, the changes included adding ethnicity, immigration status and source of income as protected classes, and modifying the current complaint procedure language. Currently, the language “identified ‘the Municipal Administrator or one or more persons designated by him or her as a Complaint Officer.’”
The new language would identify a panel to respond to complaints, including “the Municipal Administrator and City Council President Pro-Tem and Chairperson of the City’s Human Relations Commission, or their designees.”
However, at recent meetings, members of the La Conexion and Not In Our Town organizations have urged council to make further action, specifically adding language that would hold business owners accountable if they fail to take reasonable steps to ensure their policies aren’t causing discrimination. The aim would be to incentivize them to provide education and training to their employees on the issue.
It was noted during council’s May 17 meeting that legal counsel had informed city council that they can’t require businesses to send employees to training, and other potential options and opportunities were discussed.
At last week’s meeting, Daniel Gordon, co-chair of La Conexion’s policy committee, thanked council for its work on the present legislation, but also said the group was encouraging council “to continue exploring ways to better protect both employees and patrons at businesses.
“Patrons obviously need to feel safe when they visit businesses,” Gordon said. “Employees need to feel safe in reporting incidents of discrimination and hate crimes, and they need to feel that they can safely and effectively intervene in such situations, when and where appropriate, without putting themselves in danger.”
“I was on council when this ordinance was first passed, and it was quite a brouhaha in Bowling Green,” said councilman John Zanfardino of the anti-discrimination ordinance, adding later that it was important to “try to give everyone the same rights we all have… We certainly have not seen frivolous lawsuits. I’m proud of what we did 10 years ago and I’m equally proud of the vote I’ll be casting tonight.”
The first ordinance, which concerned the new protected classes, passed unanimously and without incident.
Regarding the second ordinance, relating to the changes in the complaint procedure, Councilman Jeff Dennis noted the feedback council had received on proposed additions to the legislation.
“One thing that I’ve noticed that we are not doing, that some other cities are doing, is providing protections for employees who intervene or take steps to report or cooperate with investigations when they witness or step in to break up an act of discrimination,” he said.
Dennis noted he had circulated proposed amended language to council, taken from the code of ordinances in Oxford.
Dennis summarized the language as providing something similar to whistleblower protections.
“It would protect them from retaliation in the case that they would be cooperative with any investigations that would result from that interaction,” he said. “It does not go as far as to create liability for the business,” but would provide protection for the employee.
Dennis made the motion to amend the legislation.
Some discussion centered on the legalistic and somewhat byzantine wording of the new language. Councilman Bill Herald asked City Attorney Mike Marsh for his opinion.
“It’s a whistleblower clause, that’s what it is,” Marsh said. “It’s not the way I’d write it. … It could probably be broken up into separate thoughts, but the effect would be the same.”
Councilman Greg Robinette said he was prepared to vote on the legislation as it had originally been presented, but had a procedural concern with the new amendment, noting he had only received it shortly after 4 p.m. that day. He suggested tabling the matter until council could review it further.
“We do have a problem with receiving these things when we can’t give them adequate study and consideration and talk with others about them,” said Councilwoman Sandy Rowland, noting she was in support of the language.
“Personally I’d like to take the tension off and vote this out,” she said, “but if we have to make a point by saying if we don’t get this information early in the day, we can’t vote on it that night. So that’s where I stand.”
Dennis said he echoed the concerns of Robinette and Rowland.
“We get our legislative packets Friday afternoon and that’s 35 pages of reading on this particular week,” he said. “That said, this was a late addition, admittedly. I think it’s pretty straightforward, though.”
Council President Mark Hollenbaugh said that the legislation was introduced on May 3, and as such there had been ample time to make an amendment before 4 p.m. that day.
Robinette formally moved to table Dennis’ motion to amend until council’s next meeting.
Council voted, and the motion to table failed on a 3-4 vote, with Dennis, Hollenbaugh, Rowland and Zanfardino voting against.
The motion to amend the legislation was then called for a vote. The motion passed 6-1, with Robinette reiterating he voted against it on procedural grounds. Hollenbaugh noted that he was voting yes with the provision that there would be clarifications made regarding last-minute amendments to legislation.
Finally, the vote came to pass the legislation. It passed 6-1, with Robinette voting against.
Also receiving a great deal of discussion was an ordinance aimed at creating Section 31.38 of the codified ordinances, to cover civility and rules of decorum at public meetings, crafted by Robinette.
The legislation stated in part that it is meant to promote “mutual respect, civility and orderly conduct among city employees, elected officials, and the public. This section is not intended to deprive any person of his or her right to freedom of expression, but only to maintain, to the extent possible and reasonable, a safe, productive and harassment-free workplace for city staff and a safe and non-threatening environment for visitors and customers. The city encourages professional, respectful, and courteous communication and discourages hostile, intimidating, or otherwise disruptive actions.”
Herald said initially he would not vote for the ordinance, though he said he was in favor of civility, and commended Robinette for his passion and drive to address the issue.
“I am in awe of Greg’s love of, and service to, the U.S. Constitution,” Herald said.
He also noted that the ordinance was not meant to deprive anyone of the right to freedom of expression “but to me the effect of the ordinance does get uncomfortably close to restricting freedom of speech and petitioning of government.”
Hollenbaugh said that he would feel much more comfortable passing the ordinance if certain portions were removed, but also said it would be helpful.
“(I) would find large portions of this useful to me in (his role as council president), to have things clearly outlined so that if there is an instance where I need to correct a member of the public, it’s based on our rules we establish and not my personal preference.”
Discussion on which areas might be removed or edited centered on the legislation’s decorum section.
Robinette said that he had written the measure and presented it to council and, in hindsight, it probably should have gone to a committee.
However, he said “I do believe it’s untrue that as written” the legislation offended the first amendment. He offered a detailed discussion of his legal research on the issue, including precedents from federal court cases.
“I think I would be OK passing this as written today,” Dennis said.
Hollenbaugh made a formal motion to amend the legislation, specifically: editing Section 4(a) so that it would read “No person attending a Public Meeting shall engage in disorderly or boisterous conduct,” removing a list of examples of such conduct; removing Section 4(b) which required all remarks by the public at a meeting be addressed to its presiding officer; removing Section 4(c) which focused on signs and placards at meetings; and removing Section 4(d), which required all persons attending a public meeting to remain seated.
A vote to amend the legislation was taken, passing 4-3, with Dennis, Phipps and Robinette voting against.
Rowland said she recommended that the legislation go to a committee to study. Herald responded that normally he would agree with Rowland’s suggestion, but that he was fine with the legislation as amended.
The vote to adopt the legislation was taken, and it passed 6-1, with Rowland voting no.