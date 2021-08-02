The city of Bowling Green was under a mask mandate for approximately 10 months, beginning in late July 2020.
Bowling Green City Council President Mark Hollenbaugh said on Monday that, in light of the Wood County Health Department’s recommendation on masks, he thinks the issue is something council members might be speaking about again.
Hollenbaugh said he spoke last week with Health Commissioner Ben Robison about the rate of coronavirus infections in Wood County — and specifically in Bowling Green.
He said that he was told in the 43402 ZIP code, 62% of everyone eligible for a vaccine had been fully vaccinated.
“I got the sense from him he was not overly alarmed,” Hollenbaugh said.
That took into consideration the population vaccinated, Robison’s analysis and where the city stood now, compared to this time in 2020, he said.
However, Hollenbaugh said Monday’s announcement from the health department regarding masks was new information. The department issued an afternoon news release recommending that masks be worn indoors by everyone, including those who are vaccinated. This is due to the fast-spreading Delta variant of COVID-19.
“There hasn’t been a conversation between council members” about the potential for a new mask ordinance as yet, Hollenbaugh said. “I can’t say for sure that other members of council aren’t looking into it on their own.
“They may be looking at the numbers and it just hasn’t come up as a topic of conversation yet,” he said. “Just from me, if the advice of the county health director is people wear masks inside whether they’re vaccinated or not, my advice would be people wear masks inside whether they’re vaccinated or not. And I will go back to wearing masks inside even though I am vaccinated.”
Hollenbaugh said he expects council may address a mask mandate in the future.
“I’m imagining this will be a topic of conversation over the next couple of weeks between members of council,” he said.
“It’s not something we go lightly into,” said Hollenbaugh of the possibility of another mask mandate. “It’s got to be something where there is concern on the part of the county health director and what I could consider clear guidance on his part.”