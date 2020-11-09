How fast – and how far – council should be moving as it begins to address rental property regulations was the focus of debate Saturday at a special meeting of Bowling Green Council.
Despite a sometimes contentious discussion, a divided council ultimately decided to ask the administration to draft legislation related to rental registration and inspections.
Council’s Community Improvement Committee in January was tasked with investigating the topic of rental properties in the city and to determine if there is a need for rental licensing, registration and inspections. The committee held a total of seven meetings, receiving what was termed as “extensive” public input at five of them, and submitted a report with recommendations to the larger council in early April. However, by that time the coronavirus pandemic had begun to take hold and further work was postponed.
Council President Mark Hollenbaugh scheduled Saturday’s meeting with the hope of determining an initial step for implementation on the rental issue and setting up a timetable for further steps.
Community Improvement Committee Chair John Zanfardino walked council through the committee’s recommendations.
“I’ve been on council a long time and I’ve long felt that we need to more aggressively address our rental and housing conditions,” he said. “My belief is that we have a system with little to no proactive oversight of rentals and that this has resulted in a declining housing base in Bowling Green. … So what we have in my opinion is basically a system that’s based pretty excessively on complaints” as opposed to inspections or registration.
He said the problem with such a system is that tenants may not complain based on a number of factors, be it fear of retaliation, impoverishment, or that they may be students who only live in the city for a short time.
“I would state that our rental stock has three major stakeholders: tenants, the adjacent homeowners and landlords,” Zanfardino said. “And, to be frank, I have long felt that our system is skewed toward the interest of the landlords to a great extent.”
He further noted studies that have addressed housing and rental properties in the city.
“To varying degrees both of those studies and the affiliated consultants expressed concerns about our housing stock. So I believe, as we start this process … we need to be fair and balanced, but I think we need to be working with a newfound boldness that has been lacking in addressing these issues.”
Zanfardino discussed the series of recommendations presented in the committee’s April report, the most significant of which include the institution of rental registration, and the institution of degrees of rental inspections.
He said that part of the registration and inspection recommendations came about after viewing draft legislation from the administration. Regarding inspections, one idea was that a checklist would be created by a landlord, and then completed by tenants before renting a property.
“The idea of inspections is probably the biggest point of contention between the stakeholders,” Zanfardino said. “We tried to come up with a middle ground on the issue. Our recommendation is that each year a manageable number of units be randomly inspected. … I see this as essential. The whole concept of self-reporting again has merit especially with signatures but inspection adds a whole new layer of protection and improvement of properties.”
The idea, he said, would be that third-party authorized inspectors would carry out those inspections, with the cost being the landlord’s responsibility.
Among the recommendations was that all converted houses, multi-unit complexes, and rented mobile homes and trailers be included in prospective rental legislation.
“What I had hoped to come out of this meeting was some sort of action that we could take now, even though we’re operating in a very limited environment,” Hollenbaugh said. “And as I read through the report, and as I listened to John there, it seems to me that if we are in agreement that there is some sort of action that needs to be taken, it seems to me that the logical first step is to institute a rental registry.”
“I think that’s enough for now to get the ball rolling,” said Councilman Bill Herald. “If there is disagreement on what the licensing and/or inspection looks like, that can be done when we have a healthier environment to get the ample citizen input that we would need.”
Zanfardino, however, argued for more aggressive action.Registration is a starting point, he said.
“I think we’re beyond the point where a baby step is going to be a good move.”
He said at the least, inspections and the additional random inspections should be included to be worked on. He pointed to an idea in the administration’s draft legislation that if a certain amount of rental registration was falsified, an inspection would be mandated.
“To be honest, in my mind, that was a bolder step than we were currently suggesting. I think we need to get out of the gates bolder than we’re now saying,” Zanfardino said.
Hollenbaugh countered that he wasn’t saying that they simply create a rental registry and nothing more.
“I don’t want you to think I’m saying a registry solves all our problems,” he said. “What I’m asking for today is what is something we can do to get the ball rolling.”
Could should set up some conditions and create language to create a registration process, and then build on that, Hollenbaugh said.
Councilwoman Rachel Phipps asked Hollenbaugh why he felt it was better to move incrementally.
He said there were multiple factors, including that due to the pandemic there is an inability to hold large meetings which the public could attend, and the city is facing a budget shortfall and has a hiring freeze in place.
“We’re asking the city to do additional work when they don’t necessarily have the resources to do it,” he said.
The unintended consequence is that council could implement something that involved additional costs to landlords, which could then trickle down to their tenants, increasing their financial burden, Hollenbaugh said.
Phipps said they could move forward on both parts – registration and inspection – but put an effective date on them that is some point in the future gives the city and the community plenty of time to prepare.
Herald argued that council shouldn’t be undertaking something that might be controversial and need larger public input.
“We want to have the sort of environment so we can benefit from public input,” he said. Having the administration work on registration, which he said would be less controversial, would give council time for a necessary foundational step.
Councilman Greg Robinette also pointed to a number of letters and communications received from landlords. He said that their views and comments are relevant but “I’m just suggesting they weren’t completely represented by the document provided by the committee.”
As the discussion continued, Hollenbaugh said he understood Phipps’ point about “how we can lay out the whole thing and just have a timed implementation. My experience since March is that timed-out implementation of things doesn’t work because the playing field is constantly shifting and even if we set something out for a year or two years down the road,” there’s no guarantee for what the future holds.